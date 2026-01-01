SBI Life & BCCI facilitate a once in a lifetime ‘Meet & Greet’ for five young girls from Udayan NGO with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Reinforcing its commitment to empowering dreams beyond financial protection, SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted life insurers in India, and the Official Partner of BCCI, facilitated a special Meet & Greet for five young girls from Udayan NGO, Kolkata, offering them a rare and inspiring opportunity to interact face to face with members of the national women’s cricket team at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

The five young girls— Suparna Mahato (9); Angel Bauri (10); Roshni Karmakar (10); Minati Baskey (10); Anuradha Mandi (11) — from Udayan NGO spent an unforgettable day interacting with some of the most celebrated players of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shafali Varma & Harleen Deol. The meet & greet platform facilitated by SBI Life Insurance and BCCI, saw the young girls step into practice nets with some of India’s most celebrated women cricketers. Laughter, cheers, and heartfelt conversations between the young girls and world champions made the day truly memorable, leaving a lasting impression on the girls, inspiring them to pursue their ambitions with courage and confidence.

SBI Life’s ongoing corporate social responsibility program nurtures underprivileged children by supporting their education, holistic development and, most importantly, their dreams. By enabling young girls to meet national sporting icons, the initiative aims to instil confidence, broaden aspirations, and reinforce the belief that no dream is too big.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication, and CSR at SBI Life Insurance, said, “At SBI Life, we believe that true empowerment goes beyond financial security—it is about nurturing dreams, building confidence, and inspiring courage. We’re honoured to create an experience that these young girls will carry with them for a lifetime. This Meet & Greet with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team gives them a unique opportunity to interact with role models, see their aspirations come alive, and embrace the message that they can dream fearlessly. We are grateful to the players for taking the time to meaningfully engage with the young girls- moments like these have the power to shape aspirations, build resilience, and remind every child that their dreams are possible and worth-pursing.”

K L George, Director, Udayan said, “SBI Life Insurance has been a long-standing support for the kids at Udayan. Opportunities like this play a powerful role in shaping a child’s confidence and outlook towards the future. The Meet & Greet facilitated by SBI Life with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team gave our girls exposure to inspiring role models and experiences they would otherwise never have access to. We are grateful to SBI Life for its thoughtful support and for creating a moment that will motivate these young girls to believe in themselves, pursue their aspirations, and work towards a brighter future."