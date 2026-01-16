SBI Life launches ‘SBI Life- Smart Platina Advantage’, a life insurance guaranteed savings plan for long-term financial confidence

Designed to help individuals plan confidently for life’s milestones—be it children’s education, retirement planning, corpus creation, building second income etc., —SBI Life – Smart Platina Advantage enables individuals to build a disciplined financial corpus with assured guaranteed additions every policy year. The product combines predictability with flexibility, ensuring one to secure defined maturity outcomes while paying premiums for a limited duration.

Key features of SBI Life – Smart Platina Advantage are:

· Long-term Guaranteed Benefits with life insurance cover

· Pay premiums for a Limited Period while enjoying life cover for entire Policy Term

· Tax benefits, as per applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961

· Option to receive maturity proceeds in instalments, offering post maturity liquidity and financial flexibility

For more details on SBI Life – Smart Platina Advantage, please visit: https://www.sbilife.co.in/en/ individual-life-insurance/ traditional/smart-platina- advantage

Crafted as a long-term guaranteed savings solution, SBI Life- Smart Platina Advantage is well-suited for individuals seeking stability amid market volatility, while ensuring financial preparedness at every stage of life. By combining guaranteed savings with life insurance protection, the product supports individuals to stay committed to their long-term goals in a disciplined and reliable manner.

Commenting on the launch, M Anand, President & Chief Distribution Officer, SBI Life Insurance, said, “In order to embrace the current uncertain times, consumers are increasingly seeking solutions that offer certainty, discipline and dependable outcomes. SBI Life – Smart Platina Advantage has been designed to address this need by combining life protection with guaranteed benefits that customers can rely on, irrespective of market fluctuations. As financial planning horizons expand, we aim to enable individuals to give their dreams a start with secure long-term guaranteed benefits. The insurance solution empowers individuals to future proof their promises with guaranteed benefits while paying premiums for limited period. It reflects SBI Life’s continued commitment to building financial resilience in individuals and households across the country, through transparent, certainty-led insurance solutions.”

SBI Life – Smart Platina Advantage is ideal for individuals seeking a structured savings approach that supports long-term financial responsibilities while ensuring protection for themselves and their loved ones. With features such as settlement options and optional riders, the plan offers flexibility to address evolving financial requirements while delivering guaranteed long-term value.