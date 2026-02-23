SBI Life strengthens its footprint in Telangana with three new branch inaugurations

Telangana: SBI Life Insurance, one of India’s most trusted private life insurers, has further strengthened its presence in Telangana with the inauguration of three new branches in Bhupalapalli, Khammam, and Nagarkurnool districts. This expansion underscores the company’s continued commitment to enhancing insurance accessibility and delivering need-based financial solutions to individuals and families across the state.

The newly inaugurated branches are located at:

· Bhupalapalli: First Floor, H.No. 21-5-66/12, Manjoor Nagar Main Road, Bhupalapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli District, Telangana – 506169

· Khammam 2: Fourth Floor, H No 11-10-860/4, Bye Pass Road, Plot No 17, Sy No 73, Bhurhanpuram, Khammam District, Telangana – 507001

· Nagarkurnool: 2nd Floor, H.No. 15-93/2/A/1, Raghavendra Colony, Besides Telephone Exchange, Nagarkurnool Municipality, Nagarkurnool District, Telangana – 509209

The branches were inaugurated by Mr. Abhishek Kar Majumdar, Regional Director – Telangana, SBI Life Insurance, in the presence of Mr. P Vamseedhar Reddy, Regional Manager – Retail Agency, SBI Life along with Mr. Eppa Ravinder, DRM – Retail Agency, SBI Life and Mr. Srinivas Kurmala, DRM – Retail Agency, SBI Life and other esteemed dignitaries.

With these new additions, SBI Life now operates 56 branches across Telangana, reinforcing its strong distribution network and deep-rooted presence in the region. The new branches will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including policy issuance, premium collection, policy servicing, and claims assistance, ensuring convenient and seamless support for customers at every step of their journey.

Complementing its commitment to enhancing insurance accessibility in the region, SBI Life brings a comprehensive suite of protection, savings and retirement solutions backed by strong digital capabilities and a robust service framework. The newly inaugurated branches will offer end-to-end support including policy issuance and servicing, premium renewals and assistance with claim-related queries, ensuring customers receive timely guidance and dependable service at every stage of their journey.