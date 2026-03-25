SBI-NIIT skillng drive to generate 500 jobs

A skilling initiative by SBI Foundation in partnership with NIIT Foundation has placed 51 young graduates in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector in its first year, and is targeting over 500 jobs in the next phase.

The programme, SBIF LEAP (Skilling for the Future in BFSI), has enrolled 171 candidates so far, of whom 75 have completed training, according to a joint statement.

The two-year initiative aims to equip youth aged 18–25 with industry-relevant skills and improve employability in India’s growing financial services sector.

Training is currently being delivered through centres in Hyderabad (Hayathnagar) and Gurugram, covering both technical BFSI modules and professional skills such as communication and interview readiness.