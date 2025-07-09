Scaling Hospitality: Ventive Hospitality and Marriott International Expand Partnership with 1548 rooms across 7 Hotels

Ventive Hospitality Limited (BSE: 544321, NSE: VENTIVE), (“Ventive Hospitality”), along with its Promoter Group Companies, announced the expansion of their strategic partnership with Marriott International, by signing management contracts for seven luxury, upper upscale and upscale hotels comprising of 1,548 rooms across India and Sri Lanka. This partnership marks multiple brand debuts in key locations including Sri Lanka, Varanasi, Mundra, Pune, and Navi Mumbai. Further, Ventive Hospitality also announced its plans to develop a hotel on its existing leasehold land in Mundra, India.

Of the seven hotels, three hotels are being developed by Ventive Hospitality and its subsidiaries – the Ritz-Carlton Reserve (73 villas along with 80 branded residences for sale) at Pottuvil, near Yala East National Park in Sri Lanka; Varanasi Marriott Hotel (161 rooms) at Varanasi, India and Courtyard by Marriott (200 rooms) at Mundra, India.

Milind Wadekar Executive Vice President Finance and Investor Relations, Ventive Hospitality Ltd; Ranju Alex, Regional Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International; Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International; Atul Chordia, Chairman and Executive Director of Ventive Hospitality Ltd; Ranjit Batra, CEO of Ventive Hospitality Ltd; Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, Hotel Development, Marriott International

The remaining four hotels – the proposed JW Marriott Navi Mumbai (450 rooms), Moxy Navi Mumbai (200 rooms), Moxy Pune Wakad (264 rooms) and Moxy Pune Kharadi (200 rooms), are being developed by the Promoter Group companies on Right Of First Offer (ROFO) or alternative structure basis for the Ventive Hospitality and will be transferred to the Company under a suitable arrangement that maximizes value for all stakeholders equitably.

This partnership, one of India's largest in the luxury and upper-upscale hotel sector, leverages the strength of Ventive Hospitality’s project execution capabilities along with Marriott International’s renowned brands and hotel management expertise. Both companies are poised to unlock significant growth opportunities by capitalizing on a favorable demand-supply dynamics.

This strategic partnership was formally announced by Atul Chordia, Chairman and Executive Director of Ventive Hospitality Ltd, and Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. Also present at the event were Ranju Alex, Regional Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International Ranjit Batra, CEO, Ventive Hospitality Ltd, Milind Wadekar Executive Vice President Finance and Investor Relations, Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, Hotel Development, Marriott International and other senior leaders from Ventive Hospitality, Panchshil Group and Marriott International.

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Chordia, Chairman and Executive Director of Ventive Hospitality Ltd, said "We're excited to begin FY 2025-26 on a strong note, particularly as it is our first financial year post listing. This partnership not only strengthens our two-decade-long relationship with Marriott International but also marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine India's hospitality sector. By leveraging Marriott's global expertise and our deep real estate knowledge, we aim to create distinctive destinations that elevate guest experiences for both business and leisure travelers, driving growth in the luxury and upper-upscale segments and expanding our footprint beyond Pune, Bengaluru, and the Maldives. This collaboration underscores our commitment to aggressive growth while maintaining prudent leverage.”

Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International, remarked “Our growth strategy focuses on being present where our guests are looking to travel. We are thrilled to work with Ventive Hospitality, as we continue to meet the growing demand for luxury travel experiences and world-class hospitality services. We are especially excited to have signed the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, that is expected to mark the brand’s debut in Sri Lanka. Today’s signed agreement underscores our long-standing relationship with Ventive Hospitality, and we look forward to bringing these exciting projects to fruition.”

Ranjit Batra, CEO of Ventive Hospitality Ltd, shared his thoughts, "At Ventive Hospitality, we are committed to driving aggressive growth, enhancing stakeholder value, and redefining India's hospitality landscape with globally benchmarked destinations. Our strategic partnership with Marriott International is a pivotal step towards this vision, delivering exceptional guest experiences and contributing to the industry's growth. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to a successful journey.”