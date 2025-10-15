Scoot Grows Southeast Asia Network with New Routes to Labuan Bajo, Medan, Palembang and Semarang

Labuan Bajo, located at the western part of Flores Island in Indonesia, is renowned for its pristine beaches, beautiful coral reefs, as well as vibrant marine life in the Flores Sea. In addition to being the main gateway to Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Labuan Bajo is also known for its panoramic views of surrounding islands such as Padar Island and cultural sites like the Wae Rebo Village. From 21 December 2025, Scoot will begin two times weekly flights to Labuan Bajo on the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft.

Medan, the capital of North Sumatra, is a bustling metropolis and offers travellers access to Lake Toba, the largest volcanic lake in the world. A stepping stone to nature expeditions, Medan also houses cultural landmarks such as Maimun Palace, the Grand Mosque and the historic Tjong A Fie Mansion. Scoot will begin daily flights to Medan on the Airbus A320 family aircraft from 1 February 2026.

Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra, is one of Indonesia’s oldest cities. It is renowned for significant landmarks such as the Great Mosque of Palembang and the Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Museum. A centre for trade and culture known for its lively traditional markets and unique culinary offerings, Palembang is a blend of historical legacy and contemporary development. From 15 January 2026, Scoot will begin four times weekly flights to Palembang on the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft.

Semarang, the bustling capital of Central Java, is a city rich in cultural heritage and Dutch colonial architecture. Known for landmarks such as the Lawang Sewu building that is now used as a museum and gallery, the Great Mosque of Central Java, and its vibrant culinary scene, Semarang offers travellers a blend of rich Javanese history and multicultural influences. Scoot will begin three times weekly flights to Semarang on the Airbus A320 family aircraft from 23 December 2025, increasing to four times weekly from 1 January 2026.

One-way Economy Class fares start from INR 13,500 to Labuan Bajo, INR 10,000 to Medan, INR 12,000 to Palembang and INR 10,500 to Semarang, inclusive of taxes. The new flights will be available for booking from today via Scoot’s website, mobile application, and progressively through other channels.

Mr Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer of Scoot, said, “We are proud to strengthen Scoot’s presence in Indonesia with the launch of new flights to Labuan Bajo, Medan, Palembang and Semarang. These additions underscore our commitment to strengthen our network connectivity in Southeast Asia and provide accessible and seamless connections to the rest of the wider SIA Group network through Singapore. We will continue to seize new opportunities to expand our footprint and offer customers more travel options and memorable experiences.”

With the launch of services to Labuan Bajo, Medan, Palembang and Semarang, Scoot will operate over 120 weekly flights to 15 cities in Indonesia from February 2026. Scoot’s network will grow to 83 destinations across 18 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

In anticipation of increased demand for air travel during the upcoming holiday season, Scoot will also be making adjustments to its network from October 2025.

Indonesia:

From November 2025, flights to Jakarta will continue to operate 28 times weekly, while Manado will see increased services from four to six times weekly. From January 2026, services to Surabaya will increase from 10 to 12 times weekly, flights to Bali from 21 to 28 times weekly and flights to Yogyakarta from seven to 10 times weekly.

Thailand:

There will be additional services to Bangkok, from 39 to 42 times weekly from October 2025, while flights to Koh Samui will increase to 28 times weekly by December 2025.

Malaysia:

Flights to Penang will increase from 21 to 28 times weekly from November 2025. Services to Kota Kinabalu and Kuching will each increase from seven to 10 times weekly from February 2026.

Laos:

Flights to Vientiane will increase from five to seven times weekly from December 2025.





Flight schedules are subject to government and regulatory approvals or changes. For more information on flight schedules, please visit www.flyscoot.com.