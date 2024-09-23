Scrabble Unveils FYLM: A Transformative Mentorship Marketplace

In a world where potential drifts aimlessly and soaring aspirations get muddled in mediocrity, Scrabble is proud to announce the launch of FYLM: Find Your Legit Mentor—a pioneering mentorship marketplace designed to connect aspiring talent with seasoned industry leaders. Scrabble, the leadership search firm has launched FYLM with a vision to simplify talent evolution, allowing aspirational individuals to save crucial life-years and get the right mentorship at the precise juncture of their career.

While we are all the heroes of our lives, we need the guidance of a mentor to show us the right path. Much like Po's journey in Kung Fu Panda, where Master Shifu reveals the path to self-discovery, FYLM aims to illuminate the way for individuals seeking to realize their full potential.

Many talented individuals find themselves at a crossroads, filled with ambition yet paralyzed by self-doubt, uncertainty, fear of failure etc. Just like the ships caught amidst the tumultuous sea, talented individuals with high calibre risk drifting away from their goals, without the right mentoring and guidance. FYLM is set to change that narrative by providing a structured platform for mentorship that empowers individuals to take charge of their professional journeys.

FYLM is entirely industry-agnostic, allowing mentees from diverse backgrounds to connect with leaders across different sectors—CXOs, CMOs, CHROs, Founders of successful companies, Strategy Leaders, Operational Leaders, Partners of Venture Capital, and Private Equity Funds among them. Having previously walked the path, each mentor serves as a guiding light, ready to reflect not only limitations but also the vast possibilities that lie ahead.

Emphasising the significance of launching FYLM, Naveen Tiwari, Co-founder of Scrabble, said “My own journey has taught me that while we can strive for greatness, it often takes someone who has walked the path before us to help us uncover our true potential. The right mentor, at the right time in our lives, can help us expand our vision, in addition to skills and competencies, thus saving crucial life-years and growing the impact we can have, multifolds. With FYLM, we aim to ensure that no one has to navigate their journey alone and they can find a reliable mentor, who has already proven their mettle directly in field of their choosing.”

The inception of FYLM arose from the experiences of the Founding team of Scrabble and Jigsaw, where they observed a recurring theme: many candidates struggled to bridge the gap between their aspirations and their current realities. The candidates would often turn to the co-founders, seeking mentorship and guidance to secure prominent jobs at globally leading firms. This inspired the founding team to create FYLM, a platform where mentorship becomes a service— and a clear pathway for growth and development is accessible to one and all.

As Scrabble continues to redefine leadership recruitment by connecting talent with transformational leaders, FYLM stands as a testament to its commitment to empowering individuals on their journeys. By fostering connections between mentors and mentees, Scrabble is not just facilitating professional growth; it is igniting a movement where every individual can become the architect of their own success story.