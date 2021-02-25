X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Business

SEBI asks NSE to carry out root cause analysis of 'trading halt'; Seeks explanation for not migrating to disaster recovery site

SEBI asks NSE to carry out root cause analysis of trading halt; Seeks explanation for not migrating to disaster recovery site
x

SEBI asks NSE to carry out root cause analysis of 'trading halt'; Seeks explanation for not migrating to disaster recovery site

Highlights

Market regulator, SEBI has advised National Stock Exchange (NSE) to carry out a detailed root cause analysis of the trading halt witnessed at NSE today and also to explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site

Market regulator, SEBI has advised National Stock Exchange (NSE) to carry out a detailed root cause analysis of the trading halt witnessed at NSE today and also to explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site. SEBI has asked NSE to submit its report at the earliest.

It was informed by NSE that trading was halted at 11.40 am today due to 'issues with the links with telecom service providers'. SEBI was in constant touch with NSE officials and continued to monitor the situation closely. NSE was also advised to keep the market participants d with the evolving developments.

The 'trading halt' continued till 3.30 pm. In view of the exceptional situation arising out of the 'trading halt', it was decided to extend the trading hours from 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm at NSE, BSE and MSEI.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X