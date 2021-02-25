SEBI asks NSE to carry out root cause analysis of 'trading halt'; Seeks explanation for not migrating to disaster recovery site

Market regulator, SEBI has advised National Stock Exchange (NSE) to carry out a detailed root cause analysis of the trading halt witnessed at NSE today and also to explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site. SEBI has asked NSE to submit its report at the earliest.



It was informed by NSE that trading was halted at 11.40 am today due to 'issues with the links with telecom service providers'. SEBI was in constant touch with NSE officials and continued to monitor the situation closely. NSE was also advised to keep the market participants d with the evolving developments.



The 'trading halt' continued till 3.30 pm. In view of the exceptional situation arising out of the 'trading halt', it was decided to extend the trading hours from 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm at NSE, BSE and MSEI.

