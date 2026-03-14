SEBI fills all whole‑time members positions

Mumbai:Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty, a 1991‑batch Indian Defence Accounts Service officer and former Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts, has been appointed as a whole‑time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a three‑year term, the Department of Economic Affairs said in an official statement. The government's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Murty’s appointment for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders, the announcement said. Murty had previously served on the SEBI board as a part‑time member representing the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

His appointment brings the number of whole‑time members on the SEBI board to four after vacancies last year. The other whole‑time members include Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, and Sandip Pradhan who are from the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) cadre and Amarjeet Singh who rose through the ranks at SEBI.

The SEBI board comprises a chairman, four whole‑time members and four part‑time members. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the current chairman of the board, assumed office on March 1, 2025. Whole-time members play an important role in decision-making, investigations and implementation of policies crucial for the development of India’s capital markets.