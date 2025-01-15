Sennheiser Unveils Republic Day Offers with Up to 50% Off on Premium Audio Products

Sennheiser, a leader in audio technology, is offering exciting deals on its premium product range during the Republic Day Sale 2025, starting January 13 for all customers, including both Prime and non-Prime members. Prime members can enjoy early access to these offers, beginning at midnight on January 12.

Make the most of up to 24 months of No Cost EMI and additional discounts with select bank cards on Sennheiser's top-rated products, including the Profile Streaming Set (with Boom Arm) USB Microphone for Podcasting, HD 490 Pro Open-Back Studio Headphones, EWDP-ME 2 Digital Wireless Microphone System, MOMENTUM 4 (Copper) headphones, ACCENTUM Plus Headphones, and MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, all available at discounts of up to 50%.

Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set (With Boom Arm) USB Microphone for Podcasting

Profile USB Microphone is designed for podcasters and streamers who demand exceptional audio quality without sacrificing ease of use. Powered via USB-C, it offers three essential controls: Gain Control, Mix Control, and Volume Control. The adjustable tilt function and versatile mounting options (table stand or boom arm) provide flexibility for your setup. To suit your setup, the Profile USB microphone is available with either a compact table stand or a flexible boom arm, providing you with versatile mounting options. Available for INR 10990/- during the Republic Day Sale

The MOMENTUM 4 (Copper) headphones

Renowned for their exceptional sound quality and sophisticated design. Featuring a distinctive copper finish, these premium over-ear headphones blend style with performance. With advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and a 60-hour battery life, they offer an immersive listening experience whether you’re commuting, working, or relaxing. Recently, Forbes recognized MOMENTUM 4 as the best travel headphones, highlighting their superior quality and comfort for on-the-go listeners. Available for Available for INR 19,900/- during the Republic Day Sale.

Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Plus Open-Back Studio Headphone

Offering clarity, comfort, and reliability, the HD 490 PRO Plus Studio Headphones features an open-back design for a wide soundstage and precise audio reproduction. The lightweight, comfortable design and dearVR MIX-SE plugin ensure long-lasting comfort and balanced mixing. The HD 490 PRO Plus headphones are designed to enhance your creative process and ensure accurate audio playback beyond the studio. Available for INR 28490/- during the Republic Day Sale

The ACCENTUM Plus headphones

Designed for both casual listeners and audiophiles, they deliver high-fidelity sound and exceptional comfort. Equipped with advanced audio technology, these headphones offer rich, detailed sound, making every listening experience truly immersive. With an impressive 50-hour battery life and adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the ACCENTUM Plus ensures uninterrupted listening whether you're at home or on the go. Sleek and stylish, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions. Available for INR 12,740/- during the Republic Day Sale

Sennheiser XS Wireless 1 Headmic set

Experience ultimate freedom with the XSW 1 ME2 A. Designed for singers and presenters, this all-in-one wireless system delivers crystal-clear audio without limitations. Setting up is a breeze thanks to the intuitive stationary receiver. Simply connect and go – no complicated menus or confusing settings. The lightweight headset microphone and compact bodypack transmitter move with you, providing ultimate comfort and freedom for energetic performances. Available for INR 25490/- during the Republic Day Sale

MOMENTUM True Wireless 4

These premium earbuds offer exceptional sound quality, advanced Active Noise Cancellation, and up to 30 hours of playtime, making them perfect for music lovers on the go. Grab this limited time offer to experience Sennheiser’s renowned audio performance at an unbeatable value. Available for XX during the Republic Day Sale

