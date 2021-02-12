Sensex and Nifty end almost flat amid profit booking and mixed global cues

Domestic equity markets closed almost flat on Friday, February 12, 2021, losing gains of the afternoon session, amid profit and mixed global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 12.78 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 51,544.30. The Nifty 50 index fell 10 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,163.30. The Nifty Bank index gained 356.80 points or 1 per cent and closed at 36,108.90.

On the other hand, the broader market at BSE also ended flat. The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.06 per cent while the BSE Small-Cap index depreciated 0.02 per cent.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1313 shares rose and 1656 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index, 13 shares advanced and 37 shares declined. Top five gainers of the Nifty 50 were Adani Ports (up 3.31 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 2.67 per cent), Infosys (up 1.36 per cent), Axis Bank (up 1.20 per cent) and Wipro (up 1.05 per cent). The top five losers on the index were ITC (down 3.86 per cent), GAIL (down 2.64 per cent), ONGC (down 2.46 per cent), Sun Pharmaceuticals (down 2.40 per cent) and Coal India (down 2.33 per cent).

COVID-19 Update

Total Covid-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 107,767,935 with 2,367,856 deaths. India reported 135,926 active cases of Covid-19 infection and 155,447 deaths while 104,96,308 patients have been discharged, data showed.

UK Economy

The UK economy posted stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter, averting the immediate prospect of another pandemic-induced recession. GDP rose 1% from the third quarter, double the reading estimated by economists, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. Output grew 1.2% in December alone, recouping some of the losses incurred the previous month when England was placed in a four-week lockdown. A double-dip recession was inevitable had the economy shrunk. With the country now back under even harsher restrictions, the Bank of England expects a sharp contraction this quarter. The hope is for a swift recovery as vaccinations are rolled out, though not all are as optimistic as the central bank. The reading left the total contraction in 2020 at 9.9%, the most since the Great Frost of 1709.