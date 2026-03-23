Sensex Crash Today: Nifty Fall, Rupee Hits Low Amid Hormuz Crisis Impact

On March 23, 2026, trading opened on a weak note with the Sensex at 73,080.35, down 1,452 points, and the Nifty50 at 22,702.10, down 412 points.The fall of sensex shows the ripple effect of global turmoil and impacting other Asian markets like Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi. According to the stock market India live updates all sectors are showing in red, with PSU banks, auto, financial services, and realty stocks falling over 2%. In broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 2.02% and Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 2.22%, highlighting widespread weakness.

The rupee hits low at 93.83 against the US dollar, adding pressure on import-heavy sectors. Brent crude surged past $112 per barrel, raising fears of crude breaching $130 if the conflict escalates further. This Hormuz crisis impact has rattled investor sentiment, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulling out over ₹31,000 crore in March, accelerating the sell-off. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) tried to absorb some of the shock, but the Nifty fall today signals deep uncertainty.

Experts warn that US warning to Iran will have global market impact and could trigger a circuit-breaker day in Indian equities if Hormuz is completely closed.Rising oil prices and shift in market changes are expected to benefit downstream oil companies like HPCL and IOC, while commodity exchanges such as MCX may gain from high trading activity. However, the global financial market suggests caution,with analysts advising selective defensive positioning until geopolitical tensions ease.

In summary, today’s Indian stock market news paints a picture of high risk which is causing market volatility in India at its peak.Investors are requested to be ready for further changes as the global crisis continues. Energy and commodity sectors are likely to stay in focus as traders look for safer options.