Sensex gains 446 pts to end at 59,745; Nifty surges 131 pts to 17,822

Domestic equity benchmarks ended near the day's high on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Headline indices, Sensex and Nifty, gained more than 0.70 per cent amid mixed global cues. The Sensex reclaimed the 59,500-mark while the Nifty regains 17,800 level.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 445.56 points or 0.75 per cent to 59,744.88. The Nifty 50 index added 131.05 points or 0.74 per cent to 17,822.30. The Nifty Bank index rose 161.35 points or 0.43 per cent to 37,741.

The broader markets underperformed the Sensex at BSE with S&P BSE MidCap and S&P SmallCap rising 0.33 per cent and 0.54 per cent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2081 shares rose and 1202 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on the NSE, 29 shares advanced and 20 shares declined while one remained unchanged. The top five gainers on Nifty were ONGC (up 10.77 per cent), IndusInd Bank (up 5.02 per cent), Coal India (up 4.21 per cent), IOC (up 3.09 per cent) and SBI Life (up 2.69 per cent). The top five losers were Cipla (down 2.40 per cent), Hindalco (down 2.08 per cent), Shree Cement (down 1.84 per cent), Sun Pharmaceuticals (down 1.42 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products (down 1.36 per cent).

COVID-19 update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 235,389,736 with 4,808,886 deaths. India reported 252,902 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 449,260 deaths, data showed.

Economy

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index posted 55.2 in September, highlighting a marked increase in output. Despite falling from August's 18-month high of 56.7, the latest reading remained well above its long-run average. Where activity growth was reported, panellists mentioned accommodative market conditions and favourable underlying demand amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

New orders for US-made goods accelerated in August. The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders increased 1.2 per cent in August. Data for July was revised higher to show orders rising 0.7 per cent instead of gaining 0.4 per cent as previously reported.