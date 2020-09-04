Sensex plunges nearly 700 points amid global sell-off

Mumbai:The key Indian equity indices slumped on Friday morning with the BSE Sensex falling nearly 700 points during the initial trade.

The fall was in line with the global indices.

Minutes into trade on Friday, Sensex plunged 691.82 points to touch an intra-day low of 38,299.12 points.

It has, however, somewhat recovered from the lows and around 9.55 a.m., it was trading at 38,542.60, lower by 448.34 points or 1.15 per cent from the previous close of 38,990.94.

It opened at 38,325 and has recorded an intra-day high of 38,575.40

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,374.25, lower by -153.20 points or 1.33 per cent from its previous close.