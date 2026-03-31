Sensex tanks 1635 pts, Nifty down 2%; `crosses 95/$ mark

Mumbai: The Indian stock market crashed over 2% on Monday, following a slump in global markets as the US-Iran war entered its fifth week, driving up crude oil prices and inflation worries.

Moreover, the Indian rupee slipped to a record low, breaching 95 per $ mark for the first time ever, drawing only brief support from the RBI’s move to tighten limits on banks’ foreign exchange positions. The rupee hit its record low of 95.20 against the US dollar, down 0.3% for the day.

Sensex closed 1635 points or 2.22% lower at 71,947.55, while Nifty lost 488 points or 2.14% to settle at 22,331.40. In intra-day deals, Sensex crashed 1,809 points, or 2.45%, to the day's low of 71,774.13, while the Nifty 50 plunged 536 points, or 2.34%, to 22,283.85. The midcap and small-cap indices on the BSE also declined by 2.6% during the session.

Losses were led mainly by banking and financial stocks, while the Nifty Metal index remained in the green. Investors lost over Rs9 lakh crore as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs412.4 lakh crore, down from Rs422 lakh crore in the previous session.

Markets are now increasingly preparing for a prolonged conflict, which could fuel inflation across global economies and, over time, weigh on Asia’s economic growth.