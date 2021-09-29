September 29: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Key indices ended with modest losses on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, tracking mixed Asian cues. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 254.33 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 59,413.27. The Nifty 50 index dropped 37.30 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,711.30. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low NTPC 140.4 6.4 131.4 144.25 130.6 Coal India 185.4 6.22 174.5 197 172.8 Power Grid 194.4 5.68 183.5 196.3 182.45 Sun Pharma 810.15 4.52 784 819.75 771.35 IOC 127.9 4.03 122.25 128 122 Hindalco 494.9 3.5 475 496.9 473.4 SBI 459.7 3.33 441.85 462.3 439.1 JSW Steel 680 2.9 658.9 684.3 653.6 ONGC 145.7 2.46 140.85 148.8 139.35 Cipla 991 2.06 970.5 1005 965.15

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.