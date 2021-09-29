September 29: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Key indices ended with modest losses on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, tracking mixed Asian cues. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 254.33 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 59,413.27. The Nifty 50 index dropped 37.30 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,711.30. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|NTPC
|140.4
|6.4
|131.4
|144.25
|130.6
|Coal India
|185.4
|6.22
|174.5
|197
|172.8
|Power Grid
|194.4
|5.68
|183.5
|196.3
|182.45
|Sun Pharma
|810.15
|4.52
|784
|819.75
|771.35
|IOC
|127.9
|4.03
|122.25
|128
|122
|Hindalco
|494.9
|3.5
|475
|496.9
|473.4
|SBI
|459.7
|3.33
|441.85
|462.3
|439.1
|JSW Steel
|680
|2.9
|658.9
|684.3
|653.6
|ONGC
|145.7
|2.46
|140.85
|148.8
|139.35
|Cipla
|991
|2.06
|970.5
|1005
|965.15
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HDFC
|2747.35
|-2.05
|2786.5
|2792.95
|2739.1
|Kotak Mahindra
|2031
|-1.8
|2059.9
|2060
|2020.15
|Asian Paints
|3320
|-1.77
|3365
|3381.7
|3310
|ULtraTech Cement
|7460
|-1.69
|7550
|7661.35
|7440
|Eicher Motors
|2840.05
|-1.49
|2870
|2890
|2835
|Hero MotoCorp
|2883
|-1.29
|2915
|2920.55
|2865.5
|Hindustan Unilever
|2689
|-1.28
|2714.95
|2744.45
|2677
|Tech Mahindra
|1396.25
|-1.26
|1400
|1408.95
|1372.75
|HDFC Bank
|1594.85
|-1.25
|1597
|1606.6
|1585.15
|Axis Bank
|780.5
|-1.1
|783
|789.5
|778.5
