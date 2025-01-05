Seven new IPOs to hit Dalal Street, 6 listings on investors' radar next week

Mumbai : The second week of the New Year 2025 is set to be very busy as seven public issues (mainboard and SMEs) will open to the investors in the stock market and six companies will be listed during the same period.

Standard Glass Lining Technology's IPO will open from January 6 to 8. Its issue size will be Rs 410.05 crore and the price band of this public issue will be from Rs 133 to Rs 140.

This company, which manufactures engineering equipment for the pharmaceutical and chemical sector, has already raised Rs 123.02 crore through an anchor book on January 3.

Quadrant Future Tek's IPO will open for investors from January 7 to 9. The issue size of this company will be Rs 290 crore. Its price band will be between Rs 275 and Rs 290.

The company, developing new generation train control and signalling systems under the Kavach project of Indian Railways, may get listed on January 14.

The IPO of Capital Infra Trust InvIT will open from January 7 to January 9. Its price band will be from Rs 99 to Rs 100. The size of this issue will be Rs 1,578 crore.

Apart from this, four SME IPOs are also opening, which include IPOs of BR Goyal Infrastructure, Delta Autocorp, Indobell Insulation, and Avax Apparels and Ornaments. The size of these IPOs will be Rs 85.21 crore, Rs 54.60 crore, Rs 10.14 crore and Rs 1.92 crore, respectively. All these IPOs are opening for investors from January 6.

Next week, one mainboard and five SME companies will also be listed on the exchanges.

Indo Farm Equipment will be the only company to be listed in the mainboard segment. Its listing will be on January 7. The size of this IPO was Rs 260 crore and it was subscribed 229.68 times.

Apart from this, among the SME companies, the public issues of Technichem Organics Ltd, Leo Dry Fruits and Spices Trading Ltd, Devin Sons Retail Ltd, Parmeshwar Metal Ltd and Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd will also be listed this week.