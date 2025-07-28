Shanti Gold International IPO Subscribed 1.52 Times by Day 2 | Price Band, Anchor Investors, Financials

Shanti Gold International Ltd’s ₹360 crore IPO was unveiled on July 25. By Day 2, it was subscribed 1.52 times. Investors bid for 1.92 crore shares, while only 1.26 crore were available.

The IPO price is set between ₹189 and ₹199 per share. Investors can apply in lots of 75 shares. The offer closes on July 29.

On July 24, anchor investors put in over ₹108 crore. Big names like Societe Generale and Wealthwave Capital Fund took part.

Who Subscribed How Much (Day 2):

Retail: 2.34 times

High Net-Worth (NII): 1.61 times

Institutional (QIB): 1%

Company Highlights: