Shanti Gold International IPO Subscribed 1.52 Times by Day 2 | Price Band, Anchor Investors, Financials
Highlights
Shanti Gold IPO subscribed 1.52 times by Day 2. Anchor investors invested over Rs 108 crore. Price band set at Rs 189–199. FY25 revenue rose 55% to Rs 1,106 crore.
Shanti Gold International Ltd’s ₹360 crore IPO was unveiled on July 25. By Day 2, it was subscribed 1.52 times. Investors bid for 1.92 crore shares, while only 1.26 crore were available.
The IPO price is set between ₹189 and ₹199 per share. Investors can apply in lots of 75 shares. The offer closes on July 29.
On July 24, anchor investors put in over ₹108 crore. Big names like Societe Generale and Wealthwave Capital Fund took part.
Who Subscribed How Much (Day 2):
- Retail: 2.34 times
- High Net-Worth (NII): 1.61 times
- Institutional (QIB): 1%
Company Highlights:
- FY25 revenue: ₹1,106 crore (up 55%)
- FY25 profit: ₹56 crore (up from ₹27 crore last year)
- Gold jewellery output: 2,700 kg per year
