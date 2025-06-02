Shefali Shah Joins Karan Johar’s Tyaani Jewellery as Face of New Campaign

Mumbai, 2 June 2025: Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar, one of India’s leading jewellery brands, has unveiled its all-new campaign, ‘Forces of Tyaani’, introducing acclaimed Bollywood actor Shefali Shah as the first brand ambassador in the series.

This marks a bold, new chapter in the company’s journey, with over 10 distinctive ambassadors. Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar is set to bring together celebrated actors who have redefined success on their own terms. With a new face introduced every week, each one a force in their own right, the campaign will unfold over the next few months across multiple platforms.





The first look of ‘Forces of Tyaani’ features Shefali Shah, her commanding presence is captured through powerful storytelling that inspires women to embrace and express their strength unapologetically. She appears magnetic in a classic Tyaani necklace—crafted in gold, precious gemstones, cut and uncut diamonds—an ultimate expression of fine jewellery that resonates with every woman’s rhythm, story, and spirit.

The campaign celebrates individuality as the rarest form of luxury, highlighting the entire spectrum of women who discover and wear their unique strength with pride.





Karan Johar, Founder, Tyaani Jewellery, shares his enthusiasm on this campaign: “We are truly excited about this new chapter. ‘Forces of Tyaani’ lies at the very heart of our brand philosophy—redefining luxury not by uniformity or status, but by celebrating individuality. At its core, the campaign champions strength, authenticity, and innovation—the very pillars on which Tyaani was built. It’s a moment of pride and sheer joy to welcome Shefali to the Tyaani family”

Bringing the idea of Real Women, Real Stories, Real Jewellery to life, ‘Forces of Tyaani’ is more than a campaign—it’s a cultural movement. Every piece of jewellery becomes a personal talisman, rooted in craftsmanship, intention, and authenticity—moving beyond superficial gloss to celebrate inherent beauty.