Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR launches India’s first B.A. (Research) in Interdisciplinary Humanities and Social Sciences

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, an Institution of Eminence, today announced the launch of India’s first B.A. (Research) in Interdisciplinary Humanities and Social Sciences (IHS) - a transformative program designed to nurture professionals capable of navigating and shaping an increasingly complex world.

The launch event saw the participation from educators, school leaders, academicians, and policymakers, underscoring the growing recognition of interdisciplinary learning in India’s higher-education landscape.

Built on the University’s strong foundation in multidisciplinary education, the new B.A. (Research) program gives students a strong foundational curriculum that spans the natural sciences, social sciences, geo-politics, business, A.I. and other domains before they go on to choose one of three specialisations: Sustainability Studies; Archaeology, Heritage and Historical Studies;, or Society, Culture and Technology. Students from any high school stream are eligible to apply.

To enable access for exceptional talent, the University has announced ten full scholarships per batch, covering 100% of tuition fees for all four years, in addition to several university-wide scholarships and financial aid options.

The program will be led by Professor Rajat Kathuria, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, along with distinguished faculty from the University. A student of this program will be equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world by understanding major global trends in geopolitics, climate change, AI and technology, economy and culture. Students will also build the skills, to pursue careers across academia, the private sector, government, international organisations and start-ups. They will be supported by experiential learning and responsible, ethical use of AI, with opportunities for live projects, fieldwork, field trips, exchanges, immersions and internships integrated into the curriculum.

Commenting on the program, Professor Rajat Kathuria, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, said, “This new program redefines what it means to study Humanities in the 21st century. It combines academic rigor with practical learning, through live projects, fieldwork, and exchange programs, so that students are not just aware of the world but equipped to change it. We aim to create graduates who can think critically, act responsibly, and innovate ethically.”

A forward-looking curriculum

The four-year B.A. (Research) IHS program combines:

· A first-year core curriculum spanning the natural sciences, social sciences, business, ethics, digital humanities, AI, and communication

· Choice and flexibility, allowing students to pursue a B.A. (Research), B.A. (Honours), or B.A. (Research) with a minor

· A mandatory AI literacy module culminating in an Innovation Hub where students can build interdisciplinary AI applications

· Experiential learning through internships, campus-as-a-living-lab projects, global exchanges, and summer fieldwork

· Multiple pathways into careers across policy, sustainability, heritage, journalism, design, media, social research, and higher education

As global conversations increasingly revolve around climate resilience, cultural identity, ethical technology, and societal change, the Interdisciplinary Humanities and Social Sciences program equips students to think beyond conventional boundaries and push new ideas into action.