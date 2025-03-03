Shopsy Brings Back the Customer-Favourite Grand Shopsy Mela – ‘Shopping Mela Sabse bada, Prices Sabse Chote’

Shopsy by Flipkart, India’s one of the fastest-growing hyper-value e-commerce platforms, is set to launch the most anticipated event of the year, the Grand Shopsy Mela (GSM). Scheduled from March 1st to 9th, this year’s Mela promises to bring the joy and vibrancy of Bharat’s beloved traditional fairs to the digital world, creating an unforgettable shopping experience for families across the nation. With the theme ‘Shopping Mela Sabse Bada, Prices Sabse Chote,’ the Grand Shopsy Mela celebrates the essence of value shopping, bringing an engaging mela-themed shopping experience.

A Celebration of Shopping and Savings

GSM is more than just a sale; it’s a celebration of abundant access for our Bharat Consumers. Rooted in the spirit of the traditional Indian mela, the event recreates the excitement of bustling bazaars, where families come together to shop, explore, and enjoy. With jaw-dropping offers of the year brought together by sellers across Bharat, Shopsy is set to transform online shopping into a vibrant, joy-filled family experience

The eighth edition of the Grand Shopsy Mela will be the largest, offering an expansive range of products across top categories like fashion, home essentials, electronics, lifestyle, and beauty. Staying true to its focus on affordability, shoppers can browse through over 10 lakh products priced under ₹149/- — ensuring every family can shop their hearts out without stretching their budget.

Bharat’s Favorite Digital Mela

Understanding the cultural significance of mela in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, Shopsy has designed the event to resonate with value-conscious shoppers. GSM has consistently seen record-breaking engagement, with previous editions witnessing a 3x surge in customer demand. With unique offers across a wide range of products, Shopsy is the online shopping destination shoppers truly call their own, where they can afford everything they love without hesitation. Shoppers from every corner of Bharat eagerly anticipate each GSM edition, a trend set to grow stronger.

More Than Just Shopping: An Engaging Experience

At Grand Shopsy Mela, value meets excitement, making it the ultimate shopping destination for budget-savvy buyers. Shoppers can enjoy Grand Jhatpat Deals (starting at just ₹1/-), Grand Loot Hour, Sabse Chhota Price Zone (featuring items under ₹99/-), and Grand Jackpot Deals, delivering unmatched savings on must-have products. The Mela also offers hourly deals, turning every shopping moment into a thrilling race for the best deals. With a robust tech platform and enhanced user-experience, Shopsy ensures a seamless and smooth experience, even during peak shopping hours.

Expanding Horizons: Reaching More Shoppers

As its customer base continues to grow, Shopsy remains committed to serving value-conscious customers across the many mini Bharats by offering accessibility, affordability, and a wide variety of choices that are Bharat first.

Commenting on the event, Prathyusha Agarwal, Business Head, Shopsy, said, “For our shoppers in Bharat, a sale is an event, but a mela is a vibe, an immersive experience filled with excitement, discovery, and shared moments with family. The Grand Shopsy Mela has become the go-to destination for Bharat’s Gen Z and millennial shoppers, who are redefining online shopping with their digital savviness and value-conscious choices. With nearly 70% of our customers from tier-2 and tier-3 regions and 90% of new transacting customers being millennials and Gen Z, our focus is creating an engaging, high-energy shopping experience that blends affordability with regional relevance and quality. This edition of GSM takes it a step further with an expanded product range across affordable price buckets under Rs 500/-, gamified shopping features, and real-time deals tailored to Bharat’s diverse shoppers. By combining deep consumer insights with innovation, we are making quality shopping more inclusive, exciting, and accessible, bringing the true mela experience to every digital shopper in Bharat.”

Stay tuned for unbeatable offers and a vibrant, joyful shopping experience on the Shopsy app and website.







