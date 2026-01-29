Shri. Hardeep Singh Puri launches Jio-bp’s Engine-Cleaning ACTIVE Technology Petrol with Up To 100 km Extra Drive per annum at No Extra Cost

· Launches revolutionary ACTIVE Technology petrol that delivers powerful engine clean-up performance by removing existing deposits from critical engine parts

· Evolves from pure protection to active engine clean-up capability, helping restore and sustain engine performance for Indian motorists

· Helps vehicles go up to 100 km* further every year, based on Indian driving patterns, at no extra cost

· Sets up new standards for what petrol should deliver to customers

Goa, India, January 29, 2026: Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri today launched the path-breaking ACTIVE technology petrol at Jio-bp (the operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), a joint venture of Reliance Industries and bp) at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa. Petrol at Jio-bp with ACTIVE technology is designed to clean critical engine parts, deliver strong clean-up capability, restoring and protecting engine performance, and helping motorists go up to 100 km* further every year compared to regular petrol. And all this comes at no extra cost.

Benefits for Consumers:

Petrol with ACTIVE technology at Jio-bp is built around what everyday drivers care about most: smoother rides and more km from every filled-up tank, all at no extra cost, as well as protecting and maintaining a clean engine.

Key differentiators

• Cleans existing deposits stuck on critical engine parts, helping engines perform better and run smoother

• Delivers strong clean-up performance and - when used regularly, helping engines stay cleaner and more reliable for longer

• Can translate into up to 100 km* extra driving distance per year for typical Indian two- and four-wheeler users, at no extra cost

• Aligning with India’s evolving dynamic fuel standards

· Reduces maintenance

Built on over 100 years of bp’s global fuel research leadership, high performance petrol with ACTIVE technology at Jio-bp has undergone extensive development and validation using both industry standard tests and customized methods aligned to India’s engine landscape. To prove its clean up effectiveness in real world conditions, Jio-bp ran a motorcycle for more than 4,000 km at the Coimbatore test track, an impressive demonstration brought to life for audiences at India Energy Week.

The removal of deposits helps reverse their adverse impact on vehicle performance, reliability and smooth operation, enabling tangible benefits to be associated with the use of petrol with ACTIVE technology at Jio-bp. Based on the average annual mileage of Indian two-wheelers and four-wheelers, this improvement can translate into gains of up to 100 km* per annum.

Talking about this revolutionary product, Jio-bp Chairman, Sarthak Behuria, said: “Indian motorists value simple, real-world benefits—engines that run smoother, are more reliable, have reduced maintenance and deliver more kilometers for the same fuel spend. With Jio-bp ACTIVE Technology, we offer petrol that actively cleans the engine as you drive, helping reverse the effects of harmful deposits. Our aim is to democratize advanced fuel technology by making high-performance engine clean-up a standard offering, ensuring customers across India benefit from it every day.”

Adding to this, Jio-bp CEO, Akshay Wadhwa, said: “Today at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, we have two motorcycles displayed side by side—one that has run on ACTIVE technology petrol and the other on regular petrol. Using advanced borescope imaging, the clean-up capability of ACTIVE technology petrol is explicitly visible. Backed by five years of tireless work in fuel chemistry, this petrol not only enhances fuel economy but also reduces maintenance. The motorcycle with ACTIVE technology petrol was run for 4,000 km at the Coimbatore testing track and the improvements translate into gains of up to 100 km* per annum. This is sheer differentiation backed by science. And this together with loyalty benefits and the recently launched Jio-bp Mobility+ Credit Card brings in recurring benefits to the consumer.”

At the India Energy stand, Jio-bp also showcased a comprehensive asset and service portfolio including electric vehicle charging solutions, enhanced convenience offerings, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), doorstep diesel delivery and a range of existing and future-ready gaseous fuels. This reinforced Jio-bp’s clear vision to proliferate low carbon mobility solutions and consistently deliver greater value per unit of energy than industry benchmarks, while bringing every emerging form of energy to the Indian retail market.