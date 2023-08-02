Live
- Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
Just In
Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
Sid’s Farm unveils new butter range
Highlights
Hyderabad: Sid’s Farm, a dairy brand based in Telangana, has launched new salted butter range ‘Cow Butter’ and ‘Buffalo Butter’ in Hyderabad and...
Hyderabad: Sid’s Farm, a dairy brand based in Telangana, has launched new salted butter range ‘Cow Butter’ and ‘Buffalo Butter’ in Hyderabad and Bengaluru markets. The dairy brand will distribute the new products in 100g boxes through the direct-to-consumer channel from August 1, 2023.
Dr. Kishore Indukuri, Founder, Sid’s Farm, said, “As we aim to create a range of pure and unadulterated milk and milk products, it was a natural next step for us to add great tasting, traditionally made, salted butter to our basket. Our range of butter is churned from absolutely pure cow and buffalo milk that gives it the amazing taste and assurance of good health.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS