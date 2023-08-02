Sid’s Farm unveils new butter range

Hyderabad: Sid’s Farm, a dairy brand based in Telangana, has launched new salted butter range ‘Cow Butter’ and ‘Buffalo Butter’ in Hyderabad and Bengaluru markets. The dairy brand will distribute the new products in 100g boxes through the direct-to-consumer channel from August 1, 2023.



Dr. Kishore Indukuri, Founder, Sid’s Farm, said, “As we aim to create a range of pure and unadulterated milk and milk products, it was a natural next step for us to add great tasting, traditionally made, salted butter to our basket. Our range of butter is churned from absolutely pure cow and buffalo milk that gives it the amazing taste and assurance of good health.”