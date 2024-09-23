Signature Global Awards Rs 320 Crore Contract to ACC India for the Construction of its Luxury Residential Project, "Twin Towers DXP"

Gurugram-based real estate developer, Signature Global, who has a focus on realty projects in Northern India has appointed ACC India Pvt Ltd for Civil, Structure and Part MEP work for all the Towers, Basements and Other Ancillary Buildings for its residential group housing project in Sector 84, Gurugram, Haryana which is located along the rapidly developing Dwarka Expressway.



The LOI dated September 12, 2024 determines the total contract value to be Rs 320 crs. It additional determines that the completion period of the project as 27 months from the date of commencement of work and 3 months from complete handing over of work.

On the announcement of the appointment Lalit Aggarwal, Vice Chairman, Signature Global said “This is going to be one of the finest projects that we will be executing and will be a crowning jewel in our portfolio. While I cannot share too many details of the project until it is officially launched, I can definitely share that it will span four and a half acres and exhibit architectural brilliance. Also, it’ll be one of the tallest in the area and Arabian Construction Company, along with their Indian subsidiary ACC India, is known for constructing many prominent towers in the Middle East and India, showcasing their proven expertise in delivering this project. We have proudly delivered approximately 11 million sq. ft. across projects and more than 30,000 happy customers since our inception in 2014 and have a robust pipeline too.”

On ACCs appointment, Ani Ray, Managing Director, ACC India Pvt Ltd said “It’s a privilege to be associated with Signature Global for its Twin Towers DXP project and we look forward to completing the project in the time limit prescribed. It gives us utmost joy to build homes for the aspiring and growing population in the country. ACC has been associated with landmark projects such as World ONE (84 floors, 285 Meter) of Lodha Developers in Mumbai; 88 East Kolkata of Tata Housing & Keventers, and The 42 (62 floor, 255 Meter) besides ongoing projects in Delhi + NCR for DLF, TARC and Unity Group Projects and others across major metros”







