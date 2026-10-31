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Silver crashes Rs 8,300, hits 11-month low
In Short
Silver prices dropped by ₹8,300 per kg to touch an 11-month low in New Delhi, while 99.9% purity gold declined by ₹1,300 per 10 grams amid global sell-offs.
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New Delhi: Silver prices tumbled by Rs 8,300 to Rs 1.90 lakh per kilogram, touching their lowest level in nearly 11 months, in the national capital, as a sharp decline in international markets triggered a sell-off in precious metals.
Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also declined by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,45,200 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, from Thursday's closing level of Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.
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