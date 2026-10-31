Silver crashes Rs 8,300, hits 11-month low

New Delhi: Silver prices tumbled by Rs 8,300 to Rs 1.90 lakh per kilogram, touching their lowest level in nearly 11 months, in the national capital, as a sharp decline in international markets triggered a sell-off in precious metals.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also declined by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,45,200 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, from Thursday's closing level of Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.