Silver surges nearly Rs 11k; gold up by Rs 400

New Delhi: Silver prices surged by Rs 10,975 to Rs 2.79 lakh per kilogram in the national capital, while gold rose Rs 400, tracking strong global trends as a weak US dollar boosted demand for the safe-haven asset. Ending its three-day losing streak, the white metal soared by Rs 10,975, or 4.09 per cent, to Rs 2,79,275 per kg from Monday's closing level of Rs 2,68,300 per kg, as per the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold prices also moved higher, with the metal having 99.9 per cent purity rising by Rs 400, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 1,64,700 per 10 grams. The yellow metal settled at Rs 1,64,300 per 10 grams in the previous session. In the international markets, spot silver gained $1.38, or 1.6 per cent, to $88.33 per ounce, while gold was trading nearly 1 per cent higher at $5,172.86 per ounce.