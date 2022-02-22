Sirona acquires women's safety brand IMPOWER in an all-cash deal

FemTech start-up Sirona today announced that it has forayed into the women's safety segment with the acquisition of IMPOWER. Sirona has acquired the women's safety brand - IMPOWER from Donna FMCG Pvt. Ltd. in an all-cash deal for an undisclosed amount.

IMPOWER is known for its online best-selling range of pepper sprays (has already sold half a million pepper sprays so far).

Commenting on this announcement, Deep Bajaj, Co-Founder & CEO, Sirona said "At the core of Sirona, lies a deep passion to talk about unaddressed feminine hygiene issues that women face & solve them with our unique products. With International Women's Day around the corner, we thought of moving beyond the tokenism of putting out a post and instead of picking another neglected area - women's safety and offering solutions there. In IMPOWER, we saw a brand that shared our philosophy and was as committed to driving on-ground impact. We look forward to having IMPOWER on board!"

This expansion in its product portfolio, around International Women's Day, with IMPOWER's pepper spray strengthens Sirona's commitment to empowering women and makes it one of the only few brands solving both unaddressed feminine hygiene and women's safety issues.

The company in a statement has said, "Post its recent fundraise of Rs 100 crore from the Good Glamm Group, the company is bullish on strategic acquisitions and scaling growth to hit the Rs 500 crore revenue mark within the next 3 years."

Women's Safety has been a major concern in India. As per the National Commission for Women (NCW), there was a 46 per cent rise in complaints of crimes against women in the first eight months of 2021 over the corresponding period of last year. The pepper spray market in India has seen significant adoption given how impactful and accessible it is for self-defense in untoward situations.

This acquisition is a natural extension of Sirona's mission of creating a larger impact in society by providing awareness, education, and opportunity around all unaddressed issues - safety being one of them.

Talking about the acquisition, the founders of IMPOWER - Akshay Dua & Tanisha Pant said, "With IMPOWER, we want to make every woman feel safe and have the freedom to step out without worry. Sirona has made great strides in the feminine hygiene category. Deep and his team has made lives simpler for women with their innovative products - the majority of which are habit-changing products but have been adopted at a mass scale, we need similar adoption for IMPOWER and hence the alliance. We believe Sirona hygiene is the perfect place for IMPOWER to fulfil its mission!"

Sirona is behind many innovative, category-defining, India-first products like PeeBuddy (India's first 'stand and pee' device for women to pee in dirty toilets), Herbal Feminine Pain Relief Patches, Anti Chafing Rash Cream for rashes in intimate areas, Period Stain Remover, Oxo-biodegradable Sanitary & Tampon Disposal Bags, and Sirona Menstrual Cup range (India's highest-selling menstrual cups including India's first Menstrual Cup Steriliser and Cup Wash).

The brand also conducts awareness campaigns and medical expert-led informative workshops and knowledge sessions for different members of society on an ongoing basis. Sirona also donates Re 1 from every Sirona and PeeBuddy product sold towards initiatives that improve the menstrual health of underprivileged women across India.

Sirona, an award-winning brand, is acclaimed for changing the feminine hygiene industry by introducing unique products that address unsolved issues that women confront from puberty to menopause. Sirona products are Toxic-Free, Allergy-Free, Cruelty-Free, and Vegan, and are Made Safe Australia Certified.