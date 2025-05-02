SIS Q4 net loss surges over 1,800 pc to Rs 223 crore, annual profit drops 94 pc

Mumbai: Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) on Friday reported an over 1,814 per cent rise in net loss in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), with the figure widening to Rs 223.35 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 11.67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

For the full financial year ended March 2025, SIS posted a 93.80 per cent drop in net profit, which fell to Rs 11.79 crore from Rs 190.04 crore a year earlier.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) on reported profit after tax (PAT) remained negative as it fell by 1,789 per cent to Rs 15.5 in Q4 as compared to Rs 0.8 in a year-ago period.

However, for the full financial year, EPS fell steeply by 93.7 per cent to Rs 0.8 in FY25, compared to Rs 13.1 recorded in FY24.

Despite the weak profitability numbers, the company highlighted some operational positives. Group Managing Director Rituraj Kishore Sinha said that SIS achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA in Q4 FY25.

"SIS achieves its highest ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA in Q4-FY25. EBITDA Margin continues to improve," Sinha said.

He noted improvements in EBITDA margin and a strong cash conversion cycle. He also pointed out progress in reducing the company’s Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio, along with better Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) metrics.

This steep decline in bottom-line performance came despite a 9.25 per cent rise in revenue, which grew to Rs 3,427.87 crore from Rs 3,137.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

However, annual revenue rose by 7.57 per cent to Rs 13,189.04 crore, compared to Rs 12,261.43 crore in the previous year.

SIS Group Enterprises is an Indian multinational company that provides security, facility management, and cash logistics services. It operates in India, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.



