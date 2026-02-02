Sitharaman Quotes Elon Musk On India’s Global Growth Role, Takes Swipe At Opposition

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday highlighted India’s expanding role in driving global economic growth, citing a social media post by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, while also targeting the Opposition for downplaying the country’s economic progress.

Speaking at the Youth Dialogue on the Union Budget 2026–27, Sitharaman referred to IMF data shared by Musk, which showed India accounting for 17 per cent of global GDP growth, second only to China’s 26 per cent. Together, the two economies contribute over 43 per cent of worldwide growth.

Recalling the widely circulated post, Sitharaman said Musk had reacted with surprise to the figures, drawing attention to the scale of India’s contribution. She used the data to underline the message that India’s influence in the global economy has strengthened significantly in recent years.

Referring to domestic political debates, the Finance Minister said the Opposition must recognise this shift in India’s economic standing. She noted that while China’s contribution currently remains higher, India is steadily closing the gap.

Earlier, Musk had shared a chart based on the IMF’s January 2026 projections, showing the top contributors to global real GDP growth in 2026. Commenting on the data, he wrote that the “balance of power is changing,” pointing to an eastward shift in global economic momentum. The chart showed India ahead of the United States, which was projected to contribute 9.9 per cent of global growth.

The remarks come at a time of global economic uncertainty and heightened trade tensions, including tariff measures announced by the United States against countries such as China and India.

Sitharaman made these comments during an interaction with university students at Parliament in New Delhi, shortly after presenting the Union Budget 2026–27. Around 30 students who had observed the budget proceedings from the Lok Sabha gallery participated in the discussion.

Earlier, the Finance Minister presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, outlining proposals focused on infrastructure development, sustainable tourism, and long-term growth, which she described as a youth-centric and duty-driven vision for the years ahead.