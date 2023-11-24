Smartwatch shipments up 21% in Q3

New Delhi: India’s smartwatch shipments grew 21 per cent (year-on-year) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 (July-September), with Fire-Boltt leading the amarket, a new report showed on Thursday. According to Counterpoint Research, the market share of domestic manufacturing reached the highest ever at 82 per cent, compared to just 4 per cent a year ago. The growth in Q3 was driven by high inventory build-up for the festive season sales in October.

“In this quarter, we saw features like larger screens and OLED displays further trickling down to the lower price bands. As a result, in the Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 price band, the contribution of >1.9-inch smartwatches stood at 21 per cent, while over half of the devices were available with OLED displays,” said Senior Research Analyst Anshika Jain.

Fire-Boltt led the market with a 28 per cent share and sported the widest portfolio. It also had the lowest ASP (average selling price) among the top three players, the report said.