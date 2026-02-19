SMFG India Credit Champions “Sarvottam Seva” Through Pashu Vikas Day; Impacts Over 1.55 Lakh Rural Lives

SMFG India Credit, one of India’s leading NBFCs, successfully concluded the 8th edition of Pashu Vikas Day (PVD), its flagship livestock welfare and rural livelihood initiative, on February 14, 2026. Anchored around the theme ‘Sarvottam Seva: Pashu, Parivar aur Pragati’, the initiative reinforced the organisation’s commitment to holistic rural development by strengthening livestock health, family wellbeing, and sustainable progress.

Launched in 2014, Pashu Vikas Day addresses the critical healthcare needs of cattle owners by providing access to free veterinary services and expert guidance. Over the years, the initiative has evolved into one of the largest one-day cattle welfare programmes in the country.

SMFG India Credit positively impacted over 1.55 lakh lives, including the treatment of approximately 1.4 lakh cattle and healthcare support for over 14,000 people, benefitting more than 30,000 households. The initiative was conducted in 16 states, across 510 SMFG Gramshakti branches, underscoring the company’s deep reach into rural India.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pashu Vikas Day was held across 47 locations and provided essential health care services to over 8,350 cattle, benefitting more than 2,300 households. Each camp offered services like free cattle check-ups by local veterinary doctors, distribution of free medicine and vaccinations for cattle, and advice on increasing the yield for milch animals.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the initiative, Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, SMFG India Credit, said, ““Sarvottam Seva’ is about delivering service at its highest standard—where empathy meets impact and intention translates into lasting change. In rural India, the health of livestock, the security of families, and economic progress are deeply interconnected. Pashu Vikas Day embodies our commitment to nurturing this ecosystem by caring for cattle, strengthening livelihoods, and supporting community well-being. Through this initiative, we aim to create sustainable outcomes that empower farming households and drive inclusive growth from the grassroots level.”