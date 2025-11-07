  • Menu
Smt. Nandamuri Tejeswini Shines as Brand Ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers

Smt. Nandamuri Tejeswini Shines as Brand Ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers
Siddhartha Fine Jewellers, one of the Telugu states’ most prestigious jewellery brands, has announced Smt. Nandamuri Tejeswini as its Brand...

Siddhartha Fine Jewellers, one of the Telugu states’ most prestigious jewellery brands, has announced Smt. Nandamuri Tejeswini as its Brand Ambassador.

Granddaughter of legendary actor Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and daughter of Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tejeswini’s on-screen debut radiated grace and poise.

Directed by D. Yamuna Kishore, with music by Thaman S and choreography by Brinda, the brand film beautifully captured her elegance. Speaking at the launch, Sri Vemuri Krishna Prasad expressed joy over the association, marking a milestone moment that blends legacy, artistry, and timeless craftsmanship in one glittering celebration.

