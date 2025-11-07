Live
- Cold Weather Begins in Telangana: Temperatures Drop to 14.8°C in Adilabad and 17.4°C in Hyderabad
- Stray dog menace: Supreme Court issues fresh directions, orders fencing of public places
- Delhi Airport dislocations Air Traffic Control Issue Leads to Over 100 Flight Detainments
- During the era of slavery, Vande Mataram became voice of India’s awakening: PM Modi
- Smith to lead NSW in Sheffield Shield for first time in 8 years
- Hyderabad to Host South Asia’s Biggest Poultry Expo from November 26 to 28
- Manju Aggarwal Inaugurates National Silk Expo 2025 at Banjara Hills
- Bharti Airtel shares drop following Singtel-related block sale
- Showness celebrates “Pro Liss Day,” setting new standards in hair rejuvenation
- Smt. Nandamuri Tejeswini Shines as Brand Ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers
Smt. Nandamuri Tejeswini Shines as Brand Ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers
Highlights
Siddhartha Fine Jewellers, one of the Telugu states’ most prestigious jewellery brands, has announced Smt. Nandamuri Tejeswini as its Brand...
Siddhartha Fine Jewellers, one of the Telugu states’ most prestigious jewellery brands, has announced Smt. Nandamuri Tejeswini as its Brand Ambassador.
Granddaughter of legendary actor Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and daughter of Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tejeswini’s on-screen debut radiated grace and poise.
Directed by D. Yamuna Kishore, with music by Thaman S and choreography by Brinda, the brand film beautifully captured her elegance. Speaking at the launch, Sri Vemuri Krishna Prasad expressed joy over the association, marking a milestone moment that blends legacy, artistry, and timeless craftsmanship in one glittering celebration.
Next Story