Snapchat, WPP Media and Lumen Unveil ‘Attention Advantage’ research, Redefining the Future of Digital Ads in India

Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research, “Our technology makes the invisible, visible. This study provides definitive, large-scale proof of what we've championed globally, genuine human attention is the single most powerful predictor of business outcomes. The finding that attention is 8X more effective than View-Through Rate at predicting brand recall isn't just a statistic, it validates that the entire media ecosystem must change2. To lead that change, our research identifies the winning formulas on platforms like Snapchat, where the immersive nature of the experience drives attention levels that are twice as high as on traditional platforms2. The pinnacle of this is Augmented Reality, where formats like Lenses create such a compelling, voluntary experience that they are over twice as effective at capturing meaningful attention2.”

Amin Lakhani, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, "Our clients demand accountability and a clear return on their investments. The 'Attention Advantage' provides exactly that. By moving beyond legacy metrics and focusing on genuine attention, we can now build more effective and efficient media plans based on what we know engages and delivers value to consumers as well as advertisers. We are proud to have partnered with Lumen and Snapchat on this research, and our role is to turn these insights into growth for our clients and more engaging, relevant ad experiences for consumers. We now have a Attention Playbook and this framework gives our teams a clear guide to optimize investment and deliver superior results in the attention economy.”Amit Chaubey, Head of Marketing Science, Snap Inc. APAC, “In today’s digital landscape, attention is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s one of the most critical measures of advertising effectiveness. Yet, it’s often been overlooked. With Attention Advantage, we set out to change that conversation. This research doesn’t only just show that attention matters, it gives brands a practical playbook to plan for it, measure it, and turn it into real business impact. What makes this especially exciting is the partnership behind it. Working with WPP and Lumen, we’ve brought together deep expertise in media, measurement, and audience behavior to create India’s most comprehensive multi-platform attention study. Together, we’re offering the industry clear proof points and actionable insights, a way forward for brands to authentically connect with the largest Gen Z community on the planet, in a way that’s meaningful, measurable, and built for the future.”

The Snapchat Advantage: The Home of Gen Z Attention

While Gen Z pays up to 34% less attention to ads on conventional social platforms2, they are highly engaged on Snapchat. The platform is purpose-built for focused, active attention

● Snapchat Captures 2X More Attention than other conventional digital platforms.2

● AR Lenses are the #1 Driver of Attention: Despite being skippable, Lenses are >2X more effective and 3X more efficient in capturing voluntary, active attention than any other format.2

● The Mix Matters: Adding Snapchat to a media mix can boost attention among Gen Z audiences by up to 22%.2

The Attention Playbook: A New Way Forward for Brands

The research outlines three clear principles for winning in the attention economy.

Brand Tip1: The Platform Matters. Not all platforms are created equal. To earn Gen Z’s attention, brands must show up where they are most engaged. Snapchatters use Lenses over 80 billion times each month3 to express themselves, making AR one of the most powerful ways to engage authentically.

Brand Tip2: The Format Matters More. The winning formula is a combination of Non-Skippable Video + Augmented Reality. While video secures baseline attention, AR Lenses drive the highest voluntary engagement, creating moments that are far more valuable because consumers choose to participate. Snapchat uniquely combines video and AR, making it the ideal first choice for brands looking to maximize impact.