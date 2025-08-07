Live
- Snapchat, WPP Media and Lumen Unveil ‘Attention Advantage’ research, Redefining the Future of Digital Ads in India
- Kremlin Aide Confirms Upcoming Meeting Between Trump and Putin
- Decoding Groundwater Stress: The Role of Unchecked Borewell Expansion
- Sebi mulls introducing activity-based rules for RTAs, common definition
- Samsung Unveils 2025 Soundbars Featuring AI-Powered Sound and Built-In Gyro Sensors
- India Records Highest Average Cost of a Data Breach at INR 220 million in 2025: IBM Report
- Woman found dead near drain in Chittorgarh; family alleges rape, murder
- How Aditya Birla Sun Life Large Cap Fund is Tapping Into India's Blue-Chip Potential
- UFlex Limited Recognised as a Top Employer 2025 in India
- Two Naxalites carrying collective reward of Rs 11 lakh held in Chhattisgarh
Snapchat, WPP Media and Lumen Unveil ‘Attention Advantage’ research, Redefining the Future of Digital Ads in India
India’s largest multi-platform attention research proves that true attention is one of the strongest drivers of business outcomes and Gen Z engagement.
Today, Snapchat, the go-to platform for India’s Gen Z community joined forces with global media agency WPP Media and attention-measurement leader Lumen to release ‘Attention Advantage,’ India’s largest multi-platform attention study. The findings introduce a re-evaluation of digital advertising with a new metric, a new model, and a new way forward for targeting Gen Z. This landmark research proves that genuine attention, defined as a person’s eyes truly on an ad, is a powerful predictor of business growth and brand impact.
This research comes at a critical time. India's Gen Z, a cohort of 377 million, wields a collective spending power projected to hit $2 trillion by 20351. Yet, this generation has a notoriously low tolerance for advertising that doesn't capture their interest and attention. The ‘Attention Advantage’ study is designed to decode what truly works.
With input from over 3,000 Indian respondents, Lumen’s proprietary technology measured visual attention across major digital platforms. In a controlled ‘sandbox,’ WPP Media brands across categories - FMCG, Auto, Quick Service Restaurant and Fashion - ran ads from a single campaign, delivering striking insights.
Key Findings: The Attention Reality
The research establishes a clear and powerful link between attention and brand outcomes.:
● Attention Drives Business Results: A mere 5% increase in attention can lead to up to 2X gains in brand perception.2
● Attention is Superior to VTR: Attention is 8X better than View-Through Rate at predicting brand recall and 4X better at predicting brand favorability.2
● Not All Attention is Equal: Light attention (<1s) builds recall, but sustained attention (>3s) is required for deeper connections. However, gains diminish after 9 seconds, proving more isn’t always better.2
● Introducing New Measurement Standard: APM (Attention Per Mille): Captures how many seconds of attention an ad receives for every 1000 impressions and cost per APM: Measures the true cost-efficiency of gaining quality attention.2
These metrics provide a robust framework for attention-based media planning that can be applied across all channels and formats.
Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research, “Our technology makes the invisible, visible. This study provides definitive, large-scale proof of what we've championed globally, genuine human attention is the single most powerful predictor of business outcomes. The finding that attention is 8X more effective than View-Through Rate at predicting brand recall isn't just a statistic, it validates that the entire media ecosystem must change2. To lead that change, our research identifies the winning formulas on platforms like Snapchat, where the immersive nature of the experience drives attention levels that are twice as high as on traditional platforms2. The pinnacle of this is Augmented Reality, where formats like Lenses create such a compelling, voluntary experience that they are over twice as effective at capturing meaningful attention2.”
Amin Lakhani, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, "Our clients demand accountability and a clear return on their investments. The 'Attention Advantage' provides exactly that. By moving beyond legacy metrics and focusing on genuine attention, we can now build more effective and efficient media plans based on what we know engages and delivers value to consumers as well as advertisers. We are proud to have partnered with Lumen and Snapchat on this research, and our role is to turn these insights into growth for our clients and more engaging, relevant ad experiences for consumers. We now have a Attention Playbook and this framework gives our teams a clear guide to optimize investment and deliver superior results in the attention economy.”Amit Chaubey, Head of Marketing Science, Snap Inc. APAC, “In today’s digital landscape, attention is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s one of the most critical measures of advertising effectiveness. Yet, it’s often been overlooked. With Attention Advantage, we set out to change that conversation. This research doesn’t only just show that attention matters, it gives brands a practical playbook to plan for it, measure it, and turn it into real business impact. What makes this especially exciting is the partnership behind it. Working with WPP and Lumen, we’ve brought together deep expertise in media, measurement, and audience behavior to create India’s most comprehensive multi-platform attention study. Together, we’re offering the industry clear proof points and actionable insights, a way forward for brands to authentically connect with the largest Gen Z community on the planet, in a way that’s meaningful, measurable, and built for the future.”
The Snapchat Advantage: The Home of Gen Z Attention
While Gen Z pays up to 34% less attention to ads on conventional social platforms2, they are highly engaged on Snapchat. The platform is purpose-built for focused, active attention
● Snapchat Captures 2X More Attention than other conventional digital platforms.2
● AR Lenses are the #1 Driver of Attention: Despite being skippable, Lenses are >2X more effective and 3X more efficient in capturing voluntary, active attention than any other format.2
● The Mix Matters: Adding Snapchat to a media mix can boost attention among Gen Z audiences by up to 22%.2
The Attention Playbook: A New Way Forward for Brands
The research outlines three clear principles for winning in the attention economy.
Brand Tip1: The Platform Matters. Not all platforms are created equal. To earn Gen Z’s attention, brands must show up where they are most engaged. Snapchatters use Lenses over 80 billion times each month3 to express themselves, making AR one of the most powerful ways to engage authentically.
Brand Tip2: The Format Matters More. The winning formula is a combination of Non-Skippable Video + Augmented Reality. While video secures baseline attention, AR Lenses drive the highest voluntary engagement, creating moments that are far more valuable because consumers choose to participate. Snapchat uniquely combines video and AR, making it the ideal first choice for brands looking to maximize impact.
Brand Tip3: The Creative Seals the Deal. The right creative transforms good performance into great performance. Attention skyrockets with authentic, user-generated content (UGC) styles, prominent branding, and engaging music elements that feel native to the platform and resonate with Gen Z's values.