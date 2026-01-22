“Sources says - In Upcoming February and March-Reliance Industries India is expected to import sanctions-corresponding Russian oil”

India's Reliance Industries Ltd opens a new tab, operator of the world's largest refining complex. The company is set to receive sanctions-compliant Russian oil in February and March, following a one-month hiatus.

Reliance’s most recent receipt of Russian crude oil India was earlier held in December. Indian oil imports February March happen after a one-month U.S. concession that permitted it to scale back dealings with the sanctioned producer Rosneft following the November 21 deadline.

Just similar to other Indian refiners, Reliance will buy Russian oil from non-sanctioned sellers. According to the sources, it is happening without involving the number of February and March cargoes that the refiner has booked.

However, the report doesn’t add any idea about the news that the private refinery will continue to engage in energy trade India Russia beyond March.

REFINERS moving with MIDDLE EAST CRUDE IMPORTS

Sources said that, although Reliance’s return to Russian purchases, India’s overall imports of Russian oil are expected to stay checked through February and March. Reliance had been sourcing around 500,000 barrels per day of Russian crude. It is a long-term supply agreement with Rosneft amounting to about 1.4 million bpd for the Jamnagar refining complex located in Gujarat.

The European Union has added that from January 21, it will no longer accept fuel produced at refineries that received or processed Russian oil. This condition is applied to orders within 60 days prior to the bill-of-lading date.

Reliance has said it will process cargoes arriving after November 20 at its India-focused 660,000-barrel-per-day refinery. Global oil sanctions news says that the companies are now moving to the Middle East for oil trading.

Srinivas T, Reliance’s chief operating officer, said that “We have faced moments where sanctions were imposed unexpectedly, and we had to cut back”.