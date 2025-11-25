‘Spectacular Saudi’ Multi-City Showcase Concludes in India: Draws Massive Participation Across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad & Hyderabad

After delivering three extraordinary days of cultural discovery, celebrity interactions and seamless travel offers across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad(Sarath City Capital Mall), ‘Spectacular Saudi’ concluded on a high, energetic note, hosting 200,000 visitors. Organized by Saudi’s Tourism BrandSaudi Tourism Authority’s consumer facing brand, ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’, the event brought together the soul, culture and spirit of Saudi through multi-sensory activities including art showcases, coffee and date experiences, Ardah dancing, Arabic calligraphy, a dedicated Sadu weaving corner, culinary experiences, and more, with key trade partners such as Sheeraz Tours, Atlas Travels, Yatra, Flipkart + Cleartrip, Akbar Holidays and Make My Trip further enriching the on-ground travel engagement, enhancing the immersive atmosphere of the showcase.

Building on its phenomenal debut last year, the 2025 edition opened with Kareena Kapoor, who was given a walkthrough of the showcase. Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aryan followed next, with Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet and Harshvardhan Rane also adding star power to Spectacular Saudi.

The event transported visitors and celebrities alike, straight into the world of mirrored landscapes, desert melodies and culinary wonders. Hosted at India’s leading, premier malls including Pheonix Palladium (Mumbai), Select City Walk (New Delhi), Lulu Mall (Bengaluru), Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, and Sarath City Mall (Hyderabad), Spectacular Saudi brought together thousands of visitors, travel trade partners, influencers and celebrities all under one roof.

Commenting on the 5-city showcase, Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC Markets, Saudi Tourism Authority, said “Spectacular Saudi’s return to India has strengthened the deep cultural affinity between our nations. Across all five cities- Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, we witnessed a highly positive response as Indian consumers engaged with Saudi culture, cuisine, art, and dance through immersive experiences.

We were pleased to bring leading travel partners to each city, offering exceptional deals and showcasing the diversity of Saudi’s destinations. India remains one of our most important markets, and we continue to enhance air connectivity with over 330 weekly flights between our countries. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from India and enabling them to create beautiful memories in Saudi.”

Saudi also highlighted its newest upcoming destination — Qiddiya City, set to open on 31 December. Designed as the world’s first purpose-built city dedicated to the Power of Play, Qiddiya reflects the belief that joyful experiences, creativity and exploration can inspire people, unlock potential and transform lives. The destination will feature the world’s largest Six Flags Park, Saudi’s first and biggest water park, and a range of next-generation entertainment and theme-park experiences.

Spectacular Saudi also simplified travel planning with on-site Tasheer kiosks, offering guidance, documentation support, visa information and real-time assistance, helping visitors plan or even begin their journey to Saudi directly from the event.

From Mumbai and Ahmedabad, to Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Spectacular Saudi offered Indian audiences a rare window into the creativity, warmth, and grand vision of Saudi. The showcase strengthened Saudi’s commitment to welcome Indian travellers, with warmth, and unmatched hospitality.