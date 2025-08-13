SpiceJet to Induct Five More Boeing 737s Ahead of Winter 2025, Taking Total New Additions to 10 Aircraft

GURUGRAM, August 13, 2025: SpiceJet has finalised a lease agreement for another five Boeing 737 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet ahead of the upcoming winter schedule. While most of these aircraft will join the fleet in October 2025, a few are scheduled to arrive a couple of weeks earlier.

These additions will cater to the peak winter season and extend into the early summer season of 2026, remaining with the airline until May 2026. The aircraft will be inducted under damp lease arrangements.

This latest agreement follows SpiceJet’s announcement last month of inducting five Boeing 737s on damp lease from another operator, taking the total number of new fleet additions to 10. The airline is also in advanced discussions to lease more aircraft ahead of the winter 2025 schedule.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “SpiceJet is fully geared to meet the surge in travel demand for the upcoming winter and early summer seasons. With the induction of these additional Boeing 737s, we are ensuring that our passengers have more choices, greater connectivity, and a reliable, on-time travel experience.”

About SpiceJet:

SpiceJet is India's favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet is an IATA-IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q-400s and is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy-class seating in India.