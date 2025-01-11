SpinSci to churn out 1K AI-based jobs in Telangana

Hyderabad: SpinSci Health Tech India Pvt Ltd, a digital healthcare solutions company, unveiled an ambitious initiative on Friday to create 1,000 high-skilled Artificial Intelligence (AI) jobs in Telangana. The announcement signals a significant step in SpinSci’s mission to transform patient engagement, clinical collaboration, and financial services through cutting-edge technology. In a keynote speech, CEO Andy Asava, Founder and Chief Information Officer Rajit Kumar, and Director Kiran Potaraju outlined the company’s vision of leveraging AI and machine learning to advance healthcare solutions on a global scale.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to enhancing patient care and supporting Telangana’s economic growth,” said Asava, emphasising the company’s focus on AI, data analytics, and digital health platforms.

The decision to expand operations in Telangana comes in recognition of the region’s exceptional talent pool and its standing as a burgeoning technology hub. SpinSci’s new AI-focused positions will provide local professionals with invaluable opportunities in fields such as machine learning and digital health technologies. This initiative will foster a culture of innovation, benefiting both regional and global healthcare ecosystems. SpinSci has partnered with local educational institutions, TiE Global, and leading AI research centers to create an environment that connects talent, academia, and industry. These collaborations aim to push the boundaries of digital healthcare while nurturing the region’s talent pool. Additionally, SpinSci Technologies is hosting an AI Hackathon at T-Hub on January 16, inviting technology enthusiasts to showcase their skills and win exciting prizes, including a grand prize of Rs1 lakh.