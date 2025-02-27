SriLankan Airlines Declared People's Airline of the Year at Hybiz TV Business Excellence Awards

SriLankan Airlines has been declared the Best People's Airline of the Year at Hybiz TV Business Excellence Awards 2025 by Hybiz TV, the premier digital business channel in Telangana, India. The awards recognise the remarkable achievements made by businesses across various sectors in Telangana and is supported by the Telangana State Government and the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. This latest accolade reflects the timeless popularity of SriLankan Airlines in India and among its Indian customers.

Fawzan Fareid, Regional Manager India, Bangladesh & Nepal of SriLankan Airlines, shared his excitement about the award, stating, “We could not ask for a better affirmation of our service excellence than being recognised as the People’s Airline of the Year in the state of Telangana. As SriLankan Airlines continues to strengthen its position as one of the largest international carriers out of India, this recognition only inspires us to push our limits in every aspect of service, whether it be connectivity, convenience or an exceptional onboard experience for our valued customers in India.”

SriLankan Airlines operates 90 weekly flights from India, covering Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kochi, Trivandrum, Chennai, Trichy and Madurai. The airline connects Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, to Colombo and beyond with four weekly flights. Passengers from Telangana can enjoy a flexible flight schedule complemented by mouthwatering Indian cuisine, Telugu Blockbusters and the signature warmth and hospitality of SriLankan Airlines.

The Hybiz TV Business Excellence Awards 2025 took place at the HICC Novotel in Hyderabad and was graced by several high-profile dignitaries. Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, the Minister for IT, Electronics, and Industries & Commerce of the Telangana State Government, attended as the Chief Guest. Over 60 awards were presented to individuals and organisations across multiple sectors during the event.

SriLankan Airlines’ victory at the Hybiz TV Business Excellence Awards completes a hat-trick, following its recent wins as the Best Airline Partner for Tamil Nadu at the Tamil Nadu State Tourism Awards and Leading International Airline in South Asia at South Asian Travel Awards 2024. It also serves as a testament to the airline’s influential presence in both India and the South Asian region.

Photo captions

1 – SriLankan Airlines has been declared the Best People's Airline of the Year at Hybiz TV Business Excellence Awards 2025 by Hybiz TV, the premier digital business channel in Telangana, India