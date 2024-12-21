Star Health Launches “Star Arogya Digi Seva” to Elevate Healthcare Accessibility & Drive Societal Impact in Rural Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Star Health Insurance, India’s leading retail health insurance provider, has announced the launch of its innovative CSR program, "Star Arogya Digi Seva," in partnership with the Center for Chronic Disease and Control (CCDC). This initiative seeks to bridge healthcare gaps in rural communities by combining the power of telemedicine with Mobile Health Units to deliver essential medical services in remote underserved and unserved geographies. The program will initially serve 44 villages across 4 Aspirational Districts in Andhra Pradesh - Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam - focusing on preventive healthcare and management of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

Dimple Raisurana Kapur, EVP & Head – Corporate Brand, Communications & Sustainability at Star Health Insurance, outlined the transformative nature of the project: “Star Arogya Digi Seva represents our unwavering commitment to social responsibility and sustainable community impact. We believe that quality healthcare must be accessible to everyone regardless of geography or socio-economic status. By integrating technology with mobile, on-the-ground services, we are developing a healthcare model that empowers underserved communities, promotes disease prevention, and improves overall well-being. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to preventive healthcare aligned with IRDAI’s mission of ‘Insurance for All’.”

Through the “Star Arogya Digi Seva” initiative, Star Health Insurance harnesses technology to provide healthcare access. The free telemedicine service empowers individuals to connect with qualified healthcare professionals for consultations, advice, diagnostic services, and follow-up care. Additionally, the program includes educational outreach to increase awareness about diabetes and hypertension management, as well as iron nutrition to improve community health. Mobile Health Units extend this reach, ensuring that those in remote and underserved areas receive timely and vital medical attention.

This effort is part of Star Health’s broader vision of delivering quality healthcare services throughout India, especially in areas with limited medical infrastructure. By addressing these gaps, Star Health not only strengthens its position as a pioneer in innovative healthcare solutions but also solidifies its role as a catalyst for positive change in society. Through this program, Star Health Insurance aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of thousands, creating a lasting impact on health equity and community resilience.