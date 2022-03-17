Startup vies to rev up two-wheeler EVs

New Delhi: Indigenous clean energy start-up Simple Energy on Wednesday said that its proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) will debut on the flagship scooter called ONE.

The company claims that the BMS design built by the company's engineering teams enables the electric powertrain to achieve a staggering 95 per cent efficiency — which is the highest in the industry. Simple energy further stated that when combined with a powerful 72 Nm motor and 4.8 kWh battery, the yet to be unveiled model can achieve 200+ kilometres of range on a single charge in Eco mode.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said "Developing a BMS from scratch was one of the best decisions we made, enabling us to have an unparalleled degree of vertical integration on the ONE — allowing us to eke out more range and performance than any other EV in the market. This move will also make developing future products by Simple easier."

Simple Energy, in an announcement, said that the battery management system is compact for a 10 kW solution, creating more space for other vehicle applications and may also accommodate components such as a larger battery. In addition to the new design, Simple Energy has said that the system is designed to support the ISO 26262 safety system.

Delivery of the new model will begin in June this year, with the scooter being priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and Rs 1,44,999 (ex-showroom) for the long-range configuration with over 300 km of range via an additional battery pack. Pre-booking options, according to the company, are also available.

The energy efficient two-wheeler will be produced at a manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, on a 600 acres land and has a capacity of 12.5 million units annually. With the production capacity, the company claims that it would make Simple Energy the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the world.