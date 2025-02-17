Step into the Future of Cooking with the Imelda BLDC Chimney by Hindware Smart Appliances– High Suction Power of 2000 m³/hr for a Smoke-Free Kitchen!

The Hindware Imelda BLDC Chimney transforms your cooking experience by creating a clean and comfortable kitchen environment. Its powerful 2000 m³/hr suction capacity, driven by energy-efficient BLDC technology, effectively eliminates smoke, odors, and cooking fumes, ensuring a pleasant cooking atmosphere.

Equipped with 8+1 speed settings and a Turbo Boost function, you can easily adjust the suction intensity to match your cooking needs, ensuring optimal ventilation for various cooking tasks. The thermal auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance, while the intuitive motion sensor control adds a touch of convenience, automatically adjusting suction power based on your cooking activity.

Its sleek and minimalist design with a sophisticated grey matte finish, complements any modern kitchen. Its compact footprint ensures a perfect fit while maintaining powerful performance.

Backed by a comprehensive 3-year product warranty and a 12-year warranty on the BLDC motor, the Hindware Imelda offers long-term peace of mind and exceptional value. Available in three sizes – 60 cm, 75 cm, and 90 cm – to suit various kitchen dimensions, the Imelda is priced competitively at ₹48,990, ₹51,990, and ₹54,990 respectively.















