Stock Market Holiday Today, November 5, 2025: BSE and NSE Closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti

he Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed today, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

This information is from the official BSE holiday calendar.

No Trading Today

There will be no trading for the whole day in all market segments.

This includes:

Equity

Derivatives

Securities lending and borrowing

Currency derivatives

Electronic gold receipts

About the Holiday

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurpurab, marks the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of Sikhism.

It is a national holiday celebrated across India.

This is the only market holiday in November and the second-last holiday of 2025.

MCX to Open in Evening

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will stay closed in the morning but will open again at 5 PM for the evening session.

Market Yesterday

On Tuesday, November 4, Indian markets ended lower as investors booked profits after weak global trends.

Next Market Holiday

According to the 2025 market holiday list, there are 14 holidays in total this year.

After today, the next and final holiday will be on December 25 for Christmas.

Weekend Closure

Trading will also stay closed on all Saturdays and Sundays, as usual.

The 2026 holiday calendar will be released by the exchanges in December.



