Stock markets tumble over 1% amid sell-off in IT, metal scrips

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled more than 1 per cent on Friday due to a broad-based selloff, especially in metal, IT and commodity stocks, tracking sluggish global markets.

A weaker-than-expected earnings season and emerging pressure on technology stocks amid concerns about AI-led disruption also dampened sentiment, traders said.

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,048.16 points, or 1.25 per cent, to close at 82,626.76. During the day, the benchmark tanked 1,140.37 points, or 1.36 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 82,534.55.

A total of 2,960 stocks declined, while 1,253 advanced and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 336.10 points, or 1.30 per cent, to settle at 25,471.10. In the intraday trade, it slumped 362.9 points, or 1.4 per cent, to hit a low of 25,444.30.

The benchmarks nosedived following weaker-than-expected results, along with continued pressure in technology stocks amid concerns around AI-led disruption, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

"The Nifty IT index touched a 10-month low during the session before closing 1.4 per cent lower, even as selective buying helped it recover from intraday lows. The sector continues to face headwinds amid rising concerns that rapid AI advancements could disrupt traditional service models and weigh on future revenue visibility," he noted.

On a weekly basis, the 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 953.64 points, or 1.14 per cent, while NSE Nifty dropped 222.6 points, 0.86 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 7,02,017.71 crore to Rs 4,65,46,643.20 crore (USD 5.13 trillion).

Among the Sensex constituents, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal, Titan, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and HCL Technologies were the major laggards. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the only gainers.

"Domestic equities ended lower following a highly volatile session, weighed down by weak global cues ahead of the upcoming US inflation data.