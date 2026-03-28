Stock mkts dip sharply on rising Gulf tensions

Indian equity markets ended sharply lower on Friday, snapping a two-day rally, as escalating tensions in the Middle East and surging crude oil prices dented investor sentiment.

The 30-share Sensex plunged 1,690 points, or 2.25%, to close at 73,583. Intraday, it dropped as much as 1,739 points. The Nifty 50 fell 486.85 points, or 2.09%, to settle at 22,819, slipping below the 23,000 mark.

The sell-off mirrored weakness in global markets amid growing uncertainty over the ongoing US-Iran conflict, with investors increasingly doubtful about near-term de-escalation.

Rising crude oil prices added to the pressure, with Brent crude climbing 1.72% to USD 109.9 per barrel, intensifying inflation concerns for oil-importing economies like India.

Heavyweight stocks led the decline. Reliance Industries was the top loser on the Sensex, falling 4.55%, followed by Bajaj Finance, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), State Bank of India, Eternal and HDFC Bank. In contrast, defensive plays such as TCS, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid managed to close in the green. The broader markets also ended lower, though they showed relatively better resilience. The Nifty MidCap index fell 2.24%, while the SmallCap index declined 1.88%.

Sectorally, PSU banks bore the brunt of the selling pressure, emerging as the worst performers. Realty and auto stocks also saw significant declines, while the IT sector outperformed the broader market and limited losses.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the Indian rupee plunged 86 paise to hit a fresh record low of 94.82 against the US dollar, reflecting mounting macroeconomic stress. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to offload equities, selling shares worth Rs 1,805 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided partial support with net purchases of Rs 5,429 crore.

Globally, markets remained under pressure. Asian indices such as South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei ended lower, while European markets were trading in the red.