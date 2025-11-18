Stonecraft Group Announces a 100-acre Integrated Project in Telangana with a Revenue Potential of ₹ 1,100 Crores

Stonecraft Group, a leader in sustainable and biophilic real estate development, has announced plans for a landmark 110-acre integrated township at Yadagiri Gutta, Telangana, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,100 crore. Envisioned as a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation, the development, to be known as Temple Town, will draw inspiration from the spiritual and cultural legacy of the region, offering a serene yet contemporary living environment. Situated near the revered Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, this integrated development will feature two core components: 90 acres of premium residential plots, expected to generate approximately ₹500 crore, and a 20-acre Senior Living enclave with 333 independent homes, contributing nearly ₹600 crore in projected revenue.

Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder and Managing Director, Stonecraft Group, shared, “The 110-acre integrated development, Temple Town, reflects our commitment to creating spaces that honour India’s spiritual roots while meeting the aspirations of today’s homebuyers. We are targeting a revenue potential of approximately ₹ 1,100 crore from this project. The development will comprise two integral components: a 20-acre Senior Living enclave and 90 acres of premium residential plots. We are witnessing a growing interest in owning homes near revered religious destinations that offer peace, purpose, and a deeper sense of belonging. Our Senior Living enclave, in particular, addresses a significant and rising need for thoughtfully designed, wellness-focused homes for elders. For Telangana and Hyderabad, this will be one of the first large-scale townships to combine modern infrastructure with a strong spiritual and cultural connection, setting a new benchmark for integrated and meaningful living.”

Located near the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, the Temple Town draws inspiration from one of Telangana’s most sacred and architecturally significant landmarks. Dedicated to Lord Narasimha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the Lakshmi Narasimha Temple has long been a centre of faith and pilgrimage for devotees across South India. Its recent large-scale redevelopment under the Telangana government has transformed Yadagiri Gutta into a thriving spiritual and cultural hub, spurring infrastructure growth and positioning the region as one of the most promising destinations for both spiritual tourism and modern residential development.

Designed as a gated, green, and self-sustained township, the project will prioritize both functionality and aesthetics, featuring wide cement-concrete roads, terracotta paver footpaths, and underground systems for electricity, water, and drainage. Purpose-built temples, landscaped zones, and a wellness-oriented clubhouse will anchor the development’s spiritual and social identity. Connectivity to the township will be further enhanced by the upcoming Hyderabad MMTS rail extension, strengthening its appeal as a promising residential hub in the region.

Hyderabad-based Stonecraft Group is developing over 14.5 million square feet (335 acres) of land across several sustainable projects in Hyderabad. These include Woods Shamshabad, a 60-acre eco-friendly residential development with Miyawaki forests located near the Hyderabad International Airport in Shamshabad, Stonecraft Townships creating green urban spaces across growth corridors such as Indresham, Shamshabad, and Yadagirigutta, and Woods Indresham, offering luxury plots with a mango orchard in Indresham, near Patancheru, Hyderabad. Upcoming projects include Stonecraft Woods Shamshabad Phase-II, expanding the Miyawaki forest with 150 farm units in Shamshabad, Hyderabad.