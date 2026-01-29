Strawberry Magic Takes Over Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad with Berry Land Carnival

Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad is set to turn delightfully pink with the Berry Land Carnival, a vibrant three-day celebration dedicated to everything strawberry. Taking place from 30th January to 1st February 2026, the carnival promises an immersive experience that blends food, creativity, shopping, and entertainment—making it the perfect seasonal getaway for families, friends, and strawberry lovers alike.

Hosted at the Central Atrium (L2) of Inorbit Mall, the Berry Land Carnival transforms the space into a lively, strawberry-themed hub spread, designed to engage visitors through a mix of hands-on activities, live performances, and visual experiences. The fest aims to be one of the mall’s most engaging experiential events of the season.

From DIY creative workshops such as phone charm making, fridge magnet making, rock painting, and tote bag painting to flea market shopping, interactive art zones, and picture-perfect strawberry-themed décor, the carnival offers something for all age groups. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of strawberry-inspired treats, adding a delicious twist to the overall experience.

Adding to the festive vibe, live music performances will be held on 31st January and 1st February, creating a relaxed, upbeat atmosphere during the evenings. All creative workshops and live music sessions will take place between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM on the respective days.

Entry to the Berry Land Carnival is free and open to all. Visitors can pre-register via BookMyShow or District or simply walk in and register at the venue. While entry is complimentary, food, merchandise, and select activities will be available for purchase at the fest.

Event Details at a Glance:

· Event: Berry Land Carnival (Strawberry Fest)

· Venue: Central Atrium (L2), Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad

· Dates: 30th & 31st January, and 1st February 2026

· Timings: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM