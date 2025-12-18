Student Grad Film MAYA Brings International Recognition to Annapurna College of Film and Media

Hyderabad: MAYA, graduation film by the final year students of Annapurna College of Film and Media, has garnered widespread acclaim at several national and international film festivals. The film has received multiple official selections, semi-finalist recognitions, and awards, making the achievement special for the college and film crew.Written and directed by Swarna Reka Prabhu, Maya reflects imagination, creative courage, and collaborative efforts.Speaking about the journey, director Swarna Rekha Prabhu said, “Maya stems from my own dream, which makes my subconscious the writer for this film.

This film portrays various emotions like a roller-coaster ride that we all experience in our dreams, which at times makes no sense, but later, when it's put together, we can decode the encrypted message that our subconscious delivered, which could be a warning for what's going to come up or a reminder of what happened previously to avoid regrets in the future. Most of us would have also experienced dreams as a portal to connect with our loved ones who are no more, which makes them special, though they do not have any scientific proof of being a portal to the dead world.”The film was supported by Associate Director Akunapuram Mohit Reddy and Assistant Director Srikanth Bandari, with cinematography by Viswa Tej.

Editing was handled by Emanuele Kurian, while sound design and sound mixing were led by Krishna Vamshi (Kittu). Akunapuram Rohith Reddy played a key role as Associate Director and Production Manager. Production Design was handled by Uppar Panduranga, Akunapuram Rohith Reddy & Srikanth Bandari. Prosthetics were designed by Nishant Narlayya VFX Artist Ravi Teja, and the film’s poster was designed by Gayathri Devi B.Commenting on the achievement, Amala Akkineni - Director of Annapurna College of Film and Media said, “MAYA represents the spirit of learning through practice. It is heartening to see our students push creative boundaries and receive recognition on global platforms.

This success reflects their discipline, teamwork, and the importance of providing young filmmakers with the freedom to explore meaningful stories.”MAYA has been officially selected and recognised at prominent film festivals including the 44th VGIK International Student Film Festival, Midnight Monster Club Short Film Festival, Flame FirstCut, Kuala Lumpur International Film Awards, Chennai International Short Film Festival, 5th India International Star Film Festival Awards and The Corner Seats International Film Festival 2025, among others.The film’s success reinforces Annapurna College of Film and Media commitment to nurturing the next generation of storytellers and cinematic voices. As MAYA continues its festival journey, the team looks forward to creating more impactful and authentic stories for the screen.