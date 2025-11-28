Sudeep Pharma Makes Powerful Market Debut: Shares Jump 23% Above IPO Price

Sudeep Pharma made a strong entry on the stock exchanges on Friday, November 28.

The stock listed at ₹730 on the NSE, which is 23.10% higher than the IPO price of ₹593.

By 11:13 am, the share had risen further to ₹792.30, up 8.53% from the opening level.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹733.95, giving a 23.77% premium.

How Much Investors Earned

One IPO lot had 25 shares.

Investors who got an allotment made a profit of ₹18,250 per lot on listing day.

IPO Details

The Sudeep Pharma IPO aimed to raise ₹895 crore.

This included ₹95 crore as fresh issue and ₹800 crore through an Offer for Sale.

Several promoters reduced their stake through the OFS.

The company plans to use the fresh issue funds to buy machinery and for general corporate needs.

It also aims to improve visibility and create a wider public market for its shares.

Subscription Numbers

The IPO received huge demand and was subscribed 93.72 times.

It got bids for over 99 crore shares against nearly 1.05 crore shares on offer.

Breakup:

QIBs: 213.08 times

NIIs: 116.72 times

Retail investors: 15.65 times

Before the IPO opened, the company raised ₹268.5 crore from anchor investors, including major mutual funds and insurance companies.

About the Company

Sudeep Pharma Ltd manufactures pharmaceutical excipients and speciality ingredients.

It is a technology-driven company that supports the global healthcare sector.