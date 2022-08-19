Sudhakar Group is expanding to set up a mega plastic piping plant in Ujjain to serve North, West, and Central Indian markets

Sudhakar Group, a leading PVC Pipes and Fittings manufacturer in South India, has expanded its horizons by laying the foundation stone for the mega plant to manufacture all types of plastic piping systems for agriculture, water supply, and construction segments in an area of 22 acres near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Meela Jayadev, Director of Sudhakar PVC Products, said, "Sudhakar has been predominantly in southern markets for the last five decades. This foundation stone is a giant leap for our company as we celebrate 50 years in the industry this year. We have laid the foundation stone on 15th august 2022, as India completes 75 years of independence. The plant will be catering to northern, western and central Indian markets. We have started marketing and sales operations concurrently in these markets. We are projecting full-scale operations at the plant within the following year.

These areas have substantial growth prospects in the next few years. As India embarks on a journey to create a 5 Trillion dollar economy, there will be a significant focus on construction, infrastructure and agricultural segments, and we will be in the centre of these developments.

This is a green field project with a covered area of close to 4,00,000 square feet. Sudhakar has always been known for its quality and service to its customers, and the same will be replicated in the new markets."

Sudhakar Group is the leading PVC Pipes and Fittings manufacturer in South India and has carved a niche in the field of wires and cables, UPVC window and door profiles.

