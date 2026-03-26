Sunil Mittal to step down as Airtel Africa chief

New Delhi: Sunil Bharti Mittal will step down as Chairman of Airtel Africa at the conclusion of its annual general meeting (AGM) in July 2026, the company said on Wednesday.

Mittal, who has chaired Airtel Africa since its listing in 2019, said it was an honour to lead the company and expressed confidence in its strategy and leadership. “Airtel Africa has a solid strategy and an outstanding leadership team. I believe this is the right time to step aside,” he said, adding he would remain available to support the company.

The company announced that Gopal Vittal will be appointed Non-Executive Chairman effective July 2026. Currently a non-executive director, Vittal has been nominated by the controlling shareholder in line with existing agreements. He is also Chair of the GSMA and has led Bharti Airtel to strong market share gains.

Shravin Bharti Mittal will assume the role of Deputy Chairman, ensuring continuity with the promoter group. He will act as a key link between the Board, Airtel Money operations, and the company’s headquarters in Dubai.

The Board also announced that Annika Poutiainen will retire at the conclusion of the July AGM after more than seven years of service.

Senior Independent Director Tsega Gebreyes acknowledged Mittal’s role in shaping Airtel Africa’s journey from its acquisition phase to its listing and current position in the FTSE 100.